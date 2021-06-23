C-19 uptrend continues with 4,846 new cases

Uptrend in the deadly coronavirus cases are has been continuing as the country on Tuesday witnessed 4,846 new cases-- the highest number of cases in over last two months-raising the number of cases to 8,61,150. At the same time 76 patients died of the Covid-19, taking the total death toll to 13, 702.

On 14 April, the country recorded the last highest 5,185 positive cases.

Besides, 2,903 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the time, with a 91.55 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 25,028 samples were tested in 528 labs across the country in the past 24 hours ending at 8 am on Tuesday.

The day's infection rate stood at 19.36 per cent and the overall infection rate 13.50 while the overall mortality rate remained at 1.59 per cent.

Among the latest day's victims, 42 were men, and 34 were women. Of the victims, 72 died in different hospitals across the country while four at home. Of the deceased, the highest numbers of 27 deaths were recorded in Khulna division while 14 each of the deaths were recorded in Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions, 10 people died in Chattogram, six in Rangpur, three in Sylhet, and two in Barishal division.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,810 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,892 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,890,280 lives and infected 179,614,895 people across the world till Tuesday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 164,314,372 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







