Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 June, 2021, 7:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Trains to and from Dhaka suspended

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Staff Correspondent

To halt the horrific outbreak of coronavirus Bangladesh Railway (BR) on Tuesday took the decision of suspension of the operation of all passenger trains from Dhaka to disconnect the capital city with rest of the country from Tuesday midnight till June 30 this year.
Besides, the operation of other modes of transport including roads and waterways remained suspended from Tuesday.
The railway authorities took the decision due to the ongoing lockdown in
seven surrounding districts to protect the city dwellers from the Covid-19 infection. However, all kind of goods train services remained out of suspension.
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan said, "We have revised the previous decision. There will be no communication with Dhaka from other parts of the country. No train will leave Dhaka and no train will come to Dhaka. However, except for the districts under lockdown, train movement will be normal in other parts of the country."
He said with examples that train services will continue in other parts of the country like Chittagong-Chandpur, Chittagong-Mymensingh, Chittagong-Sylhet routes.
There will be no communication only with Dhaka, Sujan said adding that the decision will be implemented from 12 midnight today (Tuesday).
Earlier on Monday, the government has imposed restriction on overall activities including public movements in seven districts surrounding to the capital city, from June 22 to 30 due to the spread of coronavirus.
"Considering the Covid-19 infection situation, overall activities/movement including public movements in Manikganj, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Gazipur, Madaripur, Rajbari and Gopalganj districts will remain stopped from 6am on June 22 to midnight of June 30," said a Cabinet Division notification.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Incidence of family murder on the rise
Lockdown weighs on inter-city commuters
15pc youth lost jobs during C-19 pandemic: BIGD survey
AL sweeps first phase UP polls
Spillover of Delta variant of C-19 from border areas looks imminent
CID arrests 9 Omi’s men
$940m ADB loan for BD to buy C-19 vaccine
C-19 uptrend continues with 4,846 new cases


Latest News
Home Ministry to provide NID card services from now on
ACC seeks wealth info of former minister's private secretary
Younis Khan steps down as Pakistan batting coach
Fake FF's certificates scam: ACC sues Sonali Bank DGM
Naeem stars as Rupganj keep Premier League place intact
BUET admission test postponed
Press must not 'subvert' government, says Hong Kong leader
'World's happiest country' seeks migrants
Mohiuddin Ahmed laid to eternal rest
UGC asks public univs to reduce academic year
Most Read News
Budget analysis of FY21-22
Lovely monsoon turns into nightmare in Dhaka
Job expectations and self-employment
Schoolboy drowns at Kamalnagar
Covid-19 as ‘Destructive Creation’
16 teen gang members held in city
Pfizer vaccine administering begins
Fixtures confirmed, Tigers to depart on June 29
Modi hails Hasina for observing Int’l Yoga Day
Dhaka to remain cut off from 7 dists for 7 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft