Trains to and from Dhaka suspended

To halt the horrific outbreak of coronavirus Bangladesh Railway (BR) on Tuesday took the decision of suspension of the operation of all passenger trains from Dhaka to disconnect the capital city with rest of the country from Tuesday midnight till June 30 this year.

Besides, the operation of other modes of transport including roads and waterways remained suspended from Tuesday.

The railway authorities took the decision due to the ongoing lockdown in

seven surrounding districts to protect the city dwellers from the Covid-19 infection. However, all kind of goods train services remained out of suspension.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan said, "We have revised the previous decision. There will be no communication with Dhaka from other parts of the country. No train will leave Dhaka and no train will come to Dhaka. However, except for the districts under lockdown, train movement will be normal in other parts of the country."

He said with examples that train services will continue in other parts of the country like Chittagong-Chandpur, Chittagong-Mymensingh, Chittagong-Sylhet routes.

There will be no communication only with Dhaka, Sujan said adding that the decision will be implemented from 12 midnight today (Tuesday).

Earlier on Monday, the government has imposed restriction on overall activities including public movements in seven districts surrounding to the capital city, from June 22 to 30 due to the spread of coronavirus.

"Considering the Covid-19 infection situation, overall activities/movement including public movements in Manikganj, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Gazipur, Madaripur, Rajbari and Gopalganj districts will remain stopped from 6am on June 22 to midnight of June 30," said a Cabinet Division notification.







