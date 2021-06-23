Video
Wednesday, 23 June, 2021, 7:18 AM
AL’s 72nd founding anniv today

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Staff Correspondent

The Awami League (AL), the oldest and largest political party of Bangladesh, is going to celebrate its 72nd founding anniversary today.
However, the programmes will be celebrated on a limited scale due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
The anniversary programmes will start with the hoisting of the national and party flags at the Bangabandhu Bhaban and the party's central office.
The AL and its associate bodies will pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his portrait
at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum of Dhanmondi-32 Road on Sunday.
A delegation from the Awami League Central Working Committee will place wreaths at 10:00am at Bangabandhu's mausoleum in his birthplace of Tungipara in Gopalganj while Presidium Member Muhammad Faruq Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Organizing Secretary SM Kamal Hossain and Mirza Azam will attend the programme, among others.
A discussion marking the founding anniversary of the party will be held at 4:00pm at the party's central office on Bangbhabandhu Avenue where party President Sheikh Hasina, also the Prime Minister, will virtually attend.
Awami League is one of the most important political parties in the subcontinent. The history of the party is parallel to the history of Bangladesh.
It served as the torchbearer of a glorious history, playing the main role in all democratic movements of the country and eventually leading the nation's War of Liberation against the barbaric occupation forces of Pakistan.
During the last seven decades, it pioneered different socio-political movements to uphold democratic and non-communal spirit of this land.
After the independence following a sanguinary Liberation War, the party's leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Father of the Nation, began work to build Bangladesh as a non-communal country.
Following the footprints of her father's ideology, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is leading the country in a determined way towards massive development and progress.
On June 23 in 1949, progressive leaders and activists breaking away from the then Muslim League formed Awami Muslim League in a meeting at the historic Rose Garden of KM Das Lane in Old Dhaka. It was the first opposition party in the then East Bengal (later East Pakistan).
Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani and Shamsul Haq of Tangail became the party's President and General Secretary respectively while Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was made Joint General Secretary, while in jail.
From a secularist point of view, the word 'Muslim' was later dropped from the party name.
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Tajuddin Ahmed were made President and General Secretary respectively of Awami League during the party's 1966 Council.
Eventually, Mujib became the unparalleled leader of Bangalee nation and architect of independent Bangladesh, which earned him the title 'Father of the Nation'.


