Wednesday, 23 June, 2021, 7:18 AM
Hasina: Longest serving AL chief leading nation and party

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Hedayet Ullah Khan

Bangladesh Awami League (AL) founded the base of the nation by spearheading the great Liberation War of the country under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and now the party is leading and Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on the driving seat of the developing Bangladesh.
Amid the 72nd foundation anniversary of the party it saw seven Presidents and nine
General Secretaries since its founding on June 23 in 1949. Sheikh Hasina is the longest serving President of AL and she has been serving the party as President for four decades since 1981.
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman became the party President on January 25 in 1966 and steered the party for eight years till January 18 of 1974.
The sixth council of Awami League held in 1966 was a historic one as it endorsed the historic Six Point of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Subsequently, within four years, the Six Points turned into one-point demand for greater autonomy of this soil.
AL led the nation in the Mass Upsurge against the Pakistani occupation forces in 1969, prompting it to join the great Liberation War in 1971 to free the people from the centuries-old subordination.
Meanwhile, the leadership of Sheikh Hasina has made AL to lead the country towards economic prosperity and infrastructural development. AL led government also has increased people's living standard and social safety.
AL senior leader and advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu told the Daily Observer, "Awami League has been working for the establishment of the rights of the masses and their economic emancipation since its inception. The names of Awami League and Bangabandhu are involved in all the democratic movements and great achievements of the country including the great Language Movement and Freedom Struggle."
"The main goal of the party is not only to establish the political rights of the masses through movements, but also to ensure their economic liberation and social security," he added.
Mentioning different ongoing mega projects including the Padma Bridge, Metro-Rail and Karnaphuli Tunnel, he said if AL was not in power and Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister, the unprecedented development of the country might not have happened.
AL Presidium Member Muhammad Faruk Khan said, "Awami League is one of the most successful political parties in the world."
"AL has led all successful movements in country's history including the historic Language movement, Education movement, Six-point movement, mass revolt and at last the most expected freedom struggle," he added.
Faruk Khan also said, "We are hopeful that we will be able to get rid of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic under the strong leadership of AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."
"The sacrifice of Awami League leaders and workers and their contributions to the nation will be ever remembered," he added.
The country's biggest political party was formed as Awami Muslim League at the historical Rose Garden at KM Das Lane in Dhaka, the word 'Muslim' was dropped at its third council in 1955 for the secular ideology of the party.


