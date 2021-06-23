Mango trader killed in road crash

NATORE, June 22: A 50-year-old mango trader was killed when a truck he was travelling in crashed into a tree at Tebaria bypass in Natore early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Selim Hawladar, a resident of Madaripur district. Three more persons sustained injuries in the accident that occurred after the truck driver lost control of the vehicle, police said.

Locals rescued all the victims and rushed them to Natore Sadar Hospital, where Selim was declared dead on arrival.

Abdul Hakim, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Natore police station, said no case has been filed in connection with the accident. -UNB