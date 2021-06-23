Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 June, 2021, 7:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Health department official commits suicide

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

A health department official on Monday committed suicide at his home in the capital's Moghbazar area.
The deceased was identified as Dr. Md. Jihanul Alim (55).
His relatives found him unconscious on the fourth floor of the building and took him to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where the doctor on duty declared him dead at 2.45 pm
Md. Abdul Khan, assistant sub-inspector of DMCH Police outpost, said the deceased had black marks on his neck. He was an official of the department of health and his wife works at the Directorate General of Health Services.
His relatives there did not want to say anything.
However, his wife Farhana said her husband had a stroke.
The incident was reported to Hatirjheel police station and the body was kept at the hospital for autopsy.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mango trader killed in road crash
Health department official commits suicide
200 ex-Chhatra Samity leaders condemn formation of new committee
Eye-care unit to open at BD-Korea Friendship Hospital this month
On the first day of the lockdown, Narayanganj main port-city ferry ghat
Lockdown begins in Khulna
16 teen gang members held in city
The unique contribution of Imperial Hospital in Corona Pandemic


Latest News
Home Ministry to provide NID card services from now on
ACC seeks wealth info of former minister's private secretary
Younis Khan steps down as Pakistan batting coach
Fake FF's certificates scam: ACC sues Sonali Bank DGM
Naeem stars as Rupganj keep Premier League place intact
BUET admission test postponed
Press must not 'subvert' government, says Hong Kong leader
'World's happiest country' seeks migrants
Mohiuddin Ahmed laid to eternal rest
UGC asks public univs to reduce academic year
Most Read News
Budget analysis of FY21-22
Lovely monsoon turns into nightmare in Dhaka
Job expectations and self-employment
Schoolboy drowns at Kamalnagar
Covid-19 as ‘Destructive Creation’
16 teen gang members held in city
Pfizer vaccine administering begins
Fixtures confirmed, Tigers to depart on June 29
Modi hails Hasina for observing Int’l Yoga Day
Dhaka to remain cut off from 7 dists for 7 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft