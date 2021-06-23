200 ex-Chhatra Samity leaders condemn formation of new committee

As many as 200 former leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra Samity in a press release condemned the formation of the new central committee constituted in an unconstitutional and undemocratic way.

They also condemned the expulsion of party's international Affairs Secretary Paritosh Debnath from the central committee.

They termed the new committee formed at Baridhara on June 5 in the city a drawing room committee as it was constituted by only four members of the central committee which was opposed by 14 other veteran central committee members.

The former leaders joined the condemnation of the 14 central committee leaders who termed the committee undemocratic, unconstitutional and unlawful.

The leaders said Paritosh Debnath was very close to Prof. Muzzaffar Ahmed and a veteran politician. His contribution to the Liberation War in 1971 is well recognized.

They called upon the leaders who formed the committee and expelled Paritosh Debnath to realize their mistakes and change their decision to protect the party and its interest during this critical juncture and coronavirus pandemic situation of the country.

Those who signed the press release include founder president Nizam Uddin Ahmed, former president Ad. Md. Aminul Islam, former president Masudur Rahman Masud, Ad. MA Wahab, Ad Awlad Hossain, Nasima Haque Rubi and Mostafa Mahmud.







