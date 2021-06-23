Video
Wednesday, 23 June, 2021
Eye-care unit to open at BD-Korea Friendship Hospital this month

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The operation of eye-care unit at Bangladesh-Korea Friendship Hospital (BKFH) in Savar begins this month.
South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun met Health Minster Zahid Maleque on Monday and informed him of the progress.
He sought support of the Bangladesh government for the successful operation of the Hospital and its newly established eye-care unit.
The Korean Government, through KOICA, has established the Bangladesh-Korea Friendship Hospital in 1998 and handed over to the Bangladesh Government in 2008.
The Eye Health Promotion and Prevention of Blindness project was launched in 2014 with a total budget of 8.45 million US dollars, and a separate eye-care building was built in 2019 annexed to the BKFH. Ambassador Lee also sought support of the Bangladesh Government for the vaccination of Korean nationals living in Bangladesh.
Earlier in March the Embassy sent the list of Korean nationals who wish to be vaccinated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but none of them has been vaccinated yet.
Ambassador Lee requested the Minister to facilitate Bangladesh's cooperation with the International Vaccine Institute (IVI), a Seoul-based international organization established in 1997 whose main function is to develop vaccines and deliver them to developing countries.
Bangladesh is among the 36 signatories of the founding charter of IVI.    -UNB


