Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Wednesday, 23 June, 2021, 7:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
Advance Search
Print Edition
Front Page
Back Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Business
Sports
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Feature
Women's Own
Book Review
Literature
Life & Style
Observer TeCH
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Young Observer
Commentary
International
Business
National
Politics
Health
Crime & Court
Budget
Sports
Countryside
Don't miss
Education
Front Page
Back Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Business
Sports
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
Home
City News
On the first day of the lockdown, Narayanganj main port-city ferry ghat
Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Count : 123
On the first day of the lockdown, Narayanganj main port-city ferry ghat
On the first day of the lockdown, Narayanganj main port-city ferry ghat looked like any other day as no one followed the health rules. photo: observer
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
Mango trader killed in road crash
Health department official commits suicide
200 ex-Chhatra Samity leaders condemn formation of new committee
Eye-care unit to open at BD-Korea Friendship Hospital this month
On the first day of the lockdown, Narayanganj main port-city ferry ghat
Lockdown begins in Khulna
16 teen gang members held in city
The unique contribution of Imperial Hospital in Corona Pandemic
Latest News
Home Ministry to provide NID card services from now on
ACC seeks wealth info of former minister's private secretary
Younis Khan steps down as Pakistan batting coach
Fake FF's certificates scam: ACC sues Sonali Bank DGM
Naeem stars as Rupganj keep Premier League place intact
BUET admission test postponed
Press must not 'subvert' government, says Hong Kong leader
'World's happiest country' seeks migrants
Mohiuddin Ahmed laid to eternal rest
UGC asks public univs to reduce academic year
Most Read News
Budget analysis of FY21-22
Lovely monsoon turns into nightmare in Dhaka
Job expectations and self-employment
Schoolboy drowns at Kamalnagar
Covid-19 as ‘Destructive Creation’
16 teen gang members held in city
Pfizer vaccine administering begins
Fixtures confirmed, Tigers to depart on June 29
Modi hails Hasina for observing Int’l Yoga Day
Dhaka to remain cut off from 7 dists for 7 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft