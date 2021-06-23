Video
Lockdown begins in Khulna

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, June 22, - An all-out lockdown has started today in Khulna city and all nine upazilas for seven days in aiming to prevent the coronavirus infection.
The lockdown started at 6:00 am on Tuesday and will continue till midnight of June 28.
Law enforcers including Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Police and Anser have been deployed across the city and district to implement the lockdown strictly.
Khulna divisional commissioner Md Ismail Hossain, deputy commissioner Mohammad Helal Hossain, Superintendent of Police Md Mahbub Hossain visited different area in the city and district to monitor the situation on the day.
Talking to OBSERVER, Khulna DC Mohammad Helal Hossain said this afternoon, "Decision has been taken for a seven-day strict lockdown. Lockdown means lockdown. We want a complete lockdown."
Khulna City Awami League General Secretary MDA Babul Rana visited city's Sonadanga and Sadar thana areas. He expressed satisfaction as all shops were found closed by the specific time.
Additional deputy commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Sarder Rakibul Islam told OBSERVER, KMP boss has issued instructions to police members to perform duties strictly during the lockdown.
Meanwhile, several mobile courts today have arrested 17 and imprisonment in different term in 23 cases in the city. The court also realized Taka 40,500 as fine for violating government order during lockdown.
The mobile courts have awarded imprisonment and fine led by additional deputy commissioner and additional district magistrate Md Yousup Ali. Executive Magistrates Kazi Nahid Eva, Ismail Hossain, Ariful Islam in cooperation with RAB, Police and Anser conducted several drives.
Talking to OBSERVER, ADM Md Yousup Ali said, several mobile courts are being conducted drives in different areas in the city and district.


