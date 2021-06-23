

Growing gang culture derailing our teenagers



What inspires many of our youngsters to mischief today is mainly over establishing supremacy in an area, political and financial clashes occurring between seniors and juniors, illegal trading of drugs and obviously share over extortion money.



However, in a bid to contain this juvenile delinquency, Dhaka Metropolitan Police has prepared an updated list containing details of gang members and patrons. Launching intermittent police raids can cure this social cancer. But to introduce a permanent solution to end the crisis, we need to delve deeper into the root causes of it.



The society, we are living in with so called epoch making satellite culture and modern technology demands retrospection how far it is congenial for proper juvenile development. Rather alarmingly, thousands of our youngsters have become focused on material gain while establishing a political identity of sorts.



Our society, where once joint family in an environment of showing mutual respect, love and affection was the tenor of all bonds, has been replaced by individualism. Familial and social fabric is fast ripping apart. And Today's rein-less juvenile delinquency is in no way isolated from it. On the other hand, a society that gives birth to a socio-economic structure of ballooning inequality is no less responsible.



To ensure sound and healthy juvenile growth of our teen agers with high moral values and humane trait, there is no alternative to proper counselling and nurturing based on social, moral and religious values. Our capital, already bursting at the seam with overpopulation is a glaring example of unplanned urbanization, which is also a bar to proper juvenile growth with the scope for healthy outdoor sports narrowing by the hour.



Moreover it is important for every guardian to keep a sharp eye on a teenager's whereabouts. We cannot let our future generation go to the dogs. Working parents usually cannot afford enough time for their kids and this often prompts a juvenile to get misguided by mixing with bad companies.



Last of all, the state and society must work together to engage our youngsters in social, constructive and productive activities, so to prevent them from being derailed.



