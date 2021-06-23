Ensure strict lockdown

Dear Sir

On May 29, the Epidemiology and Public Health Committee of DGHS recommended strict and immediate "lockdown" on seven districts where the Delta variant of coronavirus started transmitting in the communities. But the government again failed to act on time and delayed implementing the recommendation.



The lockdown has been imposed recently, but those seven districts and many others have turned into Covid-19 hotspots. Meanwhile, the overall Covid situation across the country is worsening by the day. Experts said the situation has turned so bad that one more slack measure to curb the virus can be disastrous. It's already too late. When the authority delays enforcing lockdown even for a single day, the number of patients increases across the country. The government has already wasted too much time. In some of the seven districts, one in every two people tested is turned out to be positive for coronavirus. Dozens of deaths are reported there every day. When community transmission continues, there is no alternative to enforcing a countrywide lockdown.



On multiple occasions before, health experts blamed the government for not taking strict measures like closing of airports and ensuring health rules on time to tackle transmission rates. We hope, this time the authority responsible will be able to ensure a strict lockdown.

Alif Khan

Over email