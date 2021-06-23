Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 June, 2021, 7:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Ensure strict lockdown

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

Dear Sir
On May 29, the Epidemiology and Public Health Committee of DGHS recommended strict and immediate "lockdown" on seven districts where the Delta variant of coronavirus started transmitting in the communities. But the government again failed to act on time and delayed implementing the recommendation.

The lockdown has been imposed recently, but those seven districts and many others have turned into Covid-19 hotspots. Meanwhile, the overall Covid situation across the country is worsening by the day. Experts said the situation has turned so bad that one more slack measure to curb the virus can be disastrous. It's already too late. When the authority delays enforcing lockdown even for a single day, the number of patients increases across the country. The government has already wasted too much time. In some of the seven districts, one in every two people tested is turned out to be positive for coronavirus. Dozens of deaths are reported there every day. When community transmission continues, there is no alternative to enforcing a countrywide lockdown.

On multiple occasions before, health experts blamed the government for not taking strict measures like closing of airports and ensuring health rules on time to tackle transmission rates. We hope, this time the authority responsible will be able to ensure a strict lockdown.
Alif Khan
Over email



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ensure strict lockdown
How the US can guarantee security for its Afghan allies
A black day in the history of betrayal
Happy birthday Bangladesh Awami League
Rethinking higher education policy in Digital Bangladesh
By giving homes to homeless BD reaches new milestone
Take effective steps to eradicate drug addiction
Budget analysis of FY21-22


Latest News
Home Ministry to provide NID card services from now on
ACC seeks wealth info of former minister's private secretary
Younis Khan steps down as Pakistan batting coach
Fake FF's certificates scam: ACC sues Sonali Bank DGM
Naeem stars as Rupganj keep Premier League place intact
BUET admission test postponed
Press must not 'subvert' government, says Hong Kong leader
'World's happiest country' seeks migrants
Mohiuddin Ahmed laid to eternal rest
UGC asks public univs to reduce academic year
Most Read News
Budget analysis of FY21-22
Lovely monsoon turns into nightmare in Dhaka
Job expectations and self-employment
Schoolboy drowns at Kamalnagar
Covid-19 as ‘Destructive Creation’
16 teen gang members held in city
Pfizer vaccine administering begins
Fixtures confirmed, Tigers to depart on June 29
Modi hails Hasina for observing Int’l Yoga Day
Dhaka to remain cut off from 7 dists for 7 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft