

Happy birthday Bangladesh Awami League



A faction of the then Bengal Provincial Muslim League met in the Rose Garden Palace in K M Das Lane, Tikatuli, Dhaka to launch the party. When the party was founded, Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani was the president, and Mr Shamsul Haque was the general secretary. While in prison, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was appointed joint general secretary of the party.



The party's name in East Pakistan was "East Pakistan Awami Muslim League," but it was known across Pakistan as "All Pakistan Awami Muslim League," with Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy as its president. At the party's third convention in 1955, the word 'Muslim' was eliminated from the name with the goal of making the party a party for all Bengalis and fostering a non-communal mindset.



The party has had a number of breakdowns since its establishment. Despite the fact that different individuals of the party afterward cleared out of the party, Bangabandhu was continuously with it. In the course of the party's history, he was elected acting general secretary in 1952, general secretary in 1953 and president in 1966. From then on, he led the party from the front for as long as he lived.



Bangladesh's freedom struggle was led by him. As a result, the Awami League is strongly identified with Bangladesh's founding. The party led us from the front during the Linguistic Movement of 1952, the United Front election of 1954, the anti-military movement of 1962, the creation of communal peace after the riots of 1964, the Six-Point Movement of 1966, the mass revolt of 1969 and the great Liberation War of 1971.The party had taken and implemented a number of relevant programs for Bangladesh's independence. The primary purpose of the party's formation was Bangladesh's independence and the economic liberty of Bengalis.



The Awami League won multiple elections conducted at various times during Pakistan's rule before Bangladesh's independence, reflecting the dreams and aspirations of the Bengali people. Bangabandhu's primary purpose at the time was to depose the Muslim League from power in East Pakistan and win Bangladesh's independence. With the 1954 elections approaching, the East Pakistan Awami Muslim League formed a united front with the KrishakSramik Party (Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Haque), the Pakistan Democratic Party, the Pakistan Khilafah Party and the Nezami Islami Party. In the 1954 Provincial Assembly elections, the United Front won 223 out of 237 seats.



The Awami League won 143 seats on its own. Bangabandhu was appointed as the Minister of Co-operative and Agricultural Development. Bangabandhu was so committed to the party that he resigned from the ministry on May 31, 1956, just as the party needed to be restructured. On February 5, 1966, at the Conference of Opposition Parties in Lahore, Bangabandhu submitted the historic "Six Points Demand". This was one of Bangabandhu's most crucial and foresighted political decisions.



After presenting Six Points Demand", Pakistani officials labelled Bangabandhu the number one offender, filed the Agartala conspiracy case, and detained him. The people of Bengal were angry as the trial of the accused in the Agartala conspiracy case began at Dhaka Cantonment in 1968. There was a mass rebellion. Pakistan's despot Ayub Khan was constrained to leave. The case was pulled back on February 22, 1969 and Bangabandhu was discharged.



Following the election of 1954, the Awami League won the election of 1970 by a huge margin. With this election in mind, Bangabandhu chose the boat as the party's electoral symbol on October 17, 1970. The Awami League won 167 of the 169 seats in East Pakistan's National Assembly and 298 of the 310 seats in the Provincial Assembly in the 1970 elections. But when the government of Pakistan did not hand over power to the people of East Pakistan and started making excuses, Bangabandhu urged the Bengalis to be ready for the freedom struggle on 7 March 1971 and officially declared the independence of Bangladesh at 12:20 pm on March 25. On Bangabandhu's urging, the people of Bengal joined the war.



Bangladesh became independent after a long and bloody war of nine months. The Awami League formed the government after winning a large majority in the country's first elections. As prime minister, Bangabandhu concentrated on developing the country. However, he had to come to a halt in the middle. The killer's brutal bullet claimed his life. After that, there was a 21-year pause. After a long absence, the Awami League, led by Deshratna Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu, formed the government in 1996.



The Awami League took power in 2008 with a surging popularity. Since then it has been in power for thrice in a row. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been the President of the Awami League for the past 40 years. Under her able leadership, the country is making progress today. The people of Bangladesh are progressing. Wish her long life. Let Bangladesh reach the peak of success with the party in power.

The writer is a student,

department of Agronomy, Patuakhali Science and Technology University









Today is June 23rd June, a significant and memorable day for us. Today is the founding anniversary of Bangladesh Awami League. On this day in 1949, the party at the heart of Bangladesh's independence was founded. Then, over time, the party crossed numerous pathways. This year, Awami League stepped into 73 years. With the formation of the East Pakistan, Awami Muslim League was born on June 23, 1949.A faction of the then Bengal Provincial Muslim League met in the Rose Garden Palace in K M Das Lane, Tikatuli, Dhaka to launch the party. When the party was founded, Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani was the president, and Mr Shamsul Haque was the general secretary. While in prison, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was appointed joint general secretary of the party.The party's name in East Pakistan was "East Pakistan Awami Muslim League," but it was known across Pakistan as "All Pakistan Awami Muslim League," with Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy as its president. At the party's third convention in 1955, the word 'Muslim' was eliminated from the name with the goal of making the party a party for all Bengalis and fostering a non-communal mindset.The party has had a number of breakdowns since its establishment. Despite the fact that different individuals of the party afterward cleared out of the party, Bangabandhu was continuously with it. In the course of the party's history, he was elected acting general secretary in 1952, general secretary in 1953 and president in 1966. From then on, he led the party from the front for as long as he lived.Bangladesh's freedom struggle was led by him. As a result, the Awami League is strongly identified with Bangladesh's founding. The party led us from the front during the Linguistic Movement of 1952, the United Front election of 1954, the anti-military movement of 1962, the creation of communal peace after the riots of 1964, the Six-Point Movement of 1966, the mass revolt of 1969 and the great Liberation War of 1971.The party had taken and implemented a number of relevant programs for Bangladesh's independence. The primary purpose of the party's formation was Bangladesh's independence and the economic liberty of Bengalis.The Awami League won multiple elections conducted at various times during Pakistan's rule before Bangladesh's independence, reflecting the dreams and aspirations of the Bengali people. Bangabandhu's primary purpose at the time was to depose the Muslim League from power in East Pakistan and win Bangladesh's independence. With the 1954 elections approaching, the East Pakistan Awami Muslim League formed a united front with the KrishakSramik Party (Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Haque), the Pakistan Democratic Party, the Pakistan Khilafah Party and the Nezami Islami Party. In the 1954 Provincial Assembly elections, the United Front won 223 out of 237 seats.The Awami League won 143 seats on its own. Bangabandhu was appointed as the Minister of Co-operative and Agricultural Development. Bangabandhu was so committed to the party that he resigned from the ministry on May 31, 1956, just as the party needed to be restructured. On February 5, 1966, at the Conference of Opposition Parties in Lahore, Bangabandhu submitted the historic "Six Points Demand". This was one of Bangabandhu's most crucial and foresighted political decisions.After presenting Six Points Demand", Pakistani officials labelled Bangabandhu the number one offender, filed the Agartala conspiracy case, and detained him. The people of Bengal were angry as the trial of the accused in the Agartala conspiracy case began at Dhaka Cantonment in 1968. There was a mass rebellion. Pakistan's despot Ayub Khan was constrained to leave. The case was pulled back on February 22, 1969 and Bangabandhu was discharged.Following the election of 1954, the Awami League won the election of 1970 by a huge margin. With this election in mind, Bangabandhu chose the boat as the party's electoral symbol on October 17, 1970. The Awami League won 167 of the 169 seats in East Pakistan's National Assembly and 298 of the 310 seats in the Provincial Assembly in the 1970 elections. But when the government of Pakistan did not hand over power to the people of East Pakistan and started making excuses, Bangabandhu urged the Bengalis to be ready for the freedom struggle on 7 March 1971 and officially declared the independence of Bangladesh at 12:20 pm on March 25. On Bangabandhu's urging, the people of Bengal joined the war.Bangladesh became independent after a long and bloody war of nine months. The Awami League formed the government after winning a large majority in the country's first elections. As prime minister, Bangabandhu concentrated on developing the country. However, he had to come to a halt in the middle. The killer's brutal bullet claimed his life. After that, there was a 21-year pause. After a long absence, the Awami League, led by Deshratna Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu, formed the government in 1996.The Awami League took power in 2008 with a surging popularity. Since then it has been in power for thrice in a row. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been the President of the Awami League for the past 40 years. Under her able leadership, the country is making progress today. The people of Bangladesh are progressing. Wish her long life. Let Bangladesh reach the peak of success with the party in power.The writer is a student,department of Agronomy, Patuakhali Science and Technology University