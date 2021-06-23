Video
Home Countryside

65-day ban: 713 fishers to get rice at Dumuria

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Our Correspondent

DUMURIA, KHULNA, June 22: For the first time, fishermen in Dumuria Upazila of the district are getting rice as ban time food assistance.
A total of 713 fishers in the upazila will get rice this year.
There are total 5,498 fishers in 14 unions of the upazila, including 4,956 card holders. Of the card holders, 713 fishers live on sea fishing.
They included 42 from Kharnia Union, 166 from Atlia Union, 270 from Sharafpur Union, 104 from Sahas Union, 11 from Bhandarpara Union, 81 from Dumuria Sadar Union, and 39 from Magurakhali Union.
Fisher Sadhan Biswas of Gonali Village at Kharnia Union said, "I never thought I will get rice. Earlier, we would starve during the ban time. We did not get rice before like fishers of Khulna. I thank Prime Minister and Fisheries Department."
Chairman of Sharaf Union Md Rabiul Islam said, one long dream of fishers has come true.  
Senior Upazila Fisheries Officer Md Abu Bakar Siddik said, the rice distribution during the ban time is a current process. Dumuria Upazila was out of this programme.
Fishers have been included in an effort of two years, he mentioned. From now onward, they will get rice every year.
Dumuria Upazila Chairman Gazi Ejaj Ahmed said, under the initiative of the Fisheries Department, fishers are getting rice. Deputy Director of the Fisheries Department-Khulna Md Abu Sayed said, fishermen in Dumuria will get rice from this year during the ban time.
The 65-day ban time (May 20 to July 23) is going on to facilitate safe breeding and increase fish production.



