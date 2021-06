NATORE, June 22: The new financial year budget of Gopalpur Pourasabha in the district was announced on Sunday.

On the occasion, a meeting was held in the hallroom of the municipality. The budget of Tk 25.46 crore for 2021-2022 financial year was announced by Mayor Rokhshana Murtaza Lili.

The budget function was attended, among others, by Lalpur Upazila Chairman Ishaq Ali, Principal Akram Hossain of Gopalpur Degree College and local political leaders.