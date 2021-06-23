Two girls drown in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, June 22: Two girls drowned in a pond in Karimganj Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Ayesha Akter, 10, daughter of Abul Kashem, a resident of Dakshin Ashtaka Nurer Bhita village under Gundhar Union in the upazila, and Asha Moni, 9, daughter of Kamal Mia of the same area.

Locals said the girls were playing on their yard. Suddenly, they slipped into a pond adjacent to the house while their relatives were unaware of it.

After searching, they found the bodies on the water and recovered those.

Officer-in-charge of Karimganj Police Station Mominul Islam confirmed the matter.

