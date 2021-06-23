Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 June, 2021, 7:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two girls drown in Kishoreganj

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, June 22:  Two girls drowned in a pond in Karimganj Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Ayesha Akter, 10, daughter of Abul Kashem, a resident of Dakshin Ashtaka Nurer Bhita village under Gundhar Union in the upazila, and Asha Moni, 9, daughter of Kamal Mia of the same area.
Locals said the girls were playing on their yard. Suddenly, they slipped into a pond adjacent to the house while their relatives were unaware of it.
After searching, they found the bodies on the water and recovered those.
Officer-in-charge of Karimganj Police Station Mominul Islam confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
65-day ban: 713 fishers to get rice at Dumuria
Gopalpur Poura budget announced
Two girls drown in Kishoreganj
Covid-19: 41 more people die, 1,063 more infected in 13 dists
Barishal Rickshaw-Van Driver Labour Union brought out a procession
Corona situation alarming in S region
Mentally-disabled man ‘commits suicide’ at Baraigram
Teachers of Mohammadpur Upazila in Magura formed a human chain


Latest News
Home Ministry to provide NID card services from now on
ACC seeks wealth info of former minister's private secretary
Younis Khan steps down as Pakistan batting coach
Fake FF's certificates scam: ACC sues Sonali Bank DGM
Naeem stars as Rupganj keep Premier League place intact
BUET admission test postponed
Press must not 'subvert' government, says Hong Kong leader
'World's happiest country' seeks migrants
Mohiuddin Ahmed laid to eternal rest
UGC asks public univs to reduce academic year
Most Read News
Budget analysis of FY21-22
Lovely monsoon turns into nightmare in Dhaka
Job expectations and self-employment
Schoolboy drowns at Kamalnagar
Covid-19 as ‘Destructive Creation’
16 teen gang members held in city
Pfizer vaccine administering begins
Fixtures confirmed, Tigers to depart on June 29
Modi hails Hasina for observing Int’l Yoga Day
Dhaka to remain cut off from 7 dists for 7 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft