Covid-19: 41 more people die, 1,063 more infected in 13 dists

A total of 41 more people died of and 1,063 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 13 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and Rajshahi, Barishal and Feni districts, in one day.

KHULNA: A total of 998 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in all 10 districts of the division on Tuesday, climbing the number of infected patients to 46,975.

Death toll from the disease reaches 864, including highest 220 in Khulna, followed by 162 in Kustia, 113 in Jashore, 74 in Chuadanga, , 70 in Bagerhat,. 68 in Jhenidah, 62 in Satkhira, 35 each in Meherpur and.Narail and 25 in Magura while 27 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of Health.

In last 24 hours, a total of 27 fatalities were reported in seven districts in the division till 8 am on Tuesday.

The deaths are nine in Khulna, five in Kustia, four each in Bagerhat and Jashore, three in Narail and two in Meherpur in the division.

The new daily infection figure also shows an almost increase compared to the previous day's figure of 945, said the Health Department sources.

"Among the infected people, 34, 948 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 321 new recoveries found this morning," said Dr Rasheda, adding that a total of 5,942 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 47,228 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 35,622 have been released so far.

On the other hand, 190 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 126 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8 am on Tuesday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 268 were detected in Khulna, followed by 253 in Jashore, 119 in Kustia, 86 in Satkhira, 82 in Chuadanga, 56 in Bagerhat, 46 in Meherpur, 42 in Narail, 30 in Jhenidah and 16 in Magura in the division.

With the new detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total cases are now stands at 13,264 in Khulna, 10,038 in Jashore, 6,540 in Kustia, 3,521 in Jhenidah 3,002 in Satkhira, 2,732 in Chuadanga, 2,692 in Bagerhat, 2,352 in Narail, 1,421 in Magura and 1,413 in Meherpur.

RAJSHAHI: Some 13 more people died at the Covid-19 Ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours from Monday 8 am to Tuesday 8 am.

Of the deceased, five were confirmed Covid-19 positive while the remaining eight showed symptoms of the virus, Hospital Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani said.

He said, among the deceased, 12 were from Rajshahi and one from Natore district.

The Director said some 393 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital against its capacity of 309 beds in the corona ward.

BARISHAL: One more person died of corona in the city in the last 24 hours till Tuesday noon.

The deceased was a woman, 65, of Bangla Bazar area in the city.

A total of 24 persons were tested positive during the time. The rate of infection was 30 per cent.

The number of corona death is 296 in Barishal Division while the total infection is 16,468 including 5,509 in the city. Of the infected, 14,588 have recovered.

The death toll in city is 68. The total number of infected people in Barishal District is 7,372. The death number is 126.

In Barguna, the number of total infection is 1,334 and the death number is 28.

In Patuakhali, the number of total infection is 2,393 and the death number is 53.

The total infection in Pirojpur is 1,800 and the death number is 32.

In Jhalakati, the number of total infection is 1,465 and the death tollis 31.

In Bhola, the total infection is 2,000 and the death number is 26.

FENI: Forty-one Covid-19 infection cases were identified in the district in the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

During the period, a total of 149 samples including 22 foreign-going people were tested in the district. None of these 22 people was tested positive. The infection was 27.51 per cent. Civil Surgeon (CS) office confirmed the matter.

According the District Health Division sources, of the newly infected people, 17 ones are from Feni Sadar, 7 each from Daganbhuiya and Sonagazi, and 5 each from Chhagalnaiya and Fulgazi upazilas. The total infection toll in the district has stood at 4,055.

So far, 22,903 samples have been tested in the district at an infection rate of 17.70 per cent. Of them, 3,595 have been recovered. The recovery rate was 88.65 per cent.

A total of 68 including CS died in the district.

At present, 18 infected persons are undergoing treatment in different hospitals. These included 12 in Feni General Hospital, 3 in Daganbhuiya Upazila Health Complex, 2 in Chhagalnaiya Upazila Health Complex, and 1 in a private hospital.








