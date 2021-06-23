Corona situation alarming in S region

BARISHAL, June 22: Covid- 19 infection is on the rise in the southern (S) region.

The situation has been termed as 'alarming' by the Health Department.

Over last 10 days, the infection rate went up by more than six times in Barisal Division. The number of victims in Barisal metropolis has increased from 5 on June 10 to 33 on June 19.

Even in the last four days, the infection situation in the city has been deadly.

Civil Surgeon Office has drawn the attention of the district administration and the city administration by expressing concern over the corona infection situation in the city.

District administration sources said, the mobile courting has been suspended due to June 21 union elections. But it will go tough from June 22.

The infection rate on June 21 was 18.95 per cent.

Till June 21, the total death toll stood at 295 in the division including two ones in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours till Saturday noon, the number of people affected in the southern region was 56 including 41 in Barisal. Of these 41, 33 were recorded in the metropolis. The total victims are 7,299, including 5,000 in the metropolis.









