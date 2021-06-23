Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 June, 2021, 7:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Corona situation alarming in S region

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, June 22:  Covid- 19 infection is on the rise in the southern (S) region.
The situation has been termed as 'alarming' by the Health Department.
Over last 10 days, the infection rate went up by more than six times in Barisal Division. The number of victims in Barisal metropolis has increased from 5 on June 10 to 33 on June 19.
Even in the last four days, the infection situation in the city has been deadly.
 Civil Surgeon Office has drawn the attention of the district administration and the city administration by expressing concern over the corona infection situation in the city.
District administration sources said, the mobile courting has been suspended due to June 21 union elections. But it will go tough from June 22.
The infection rate on June 21 was 18.95 per cent.
Till June 21, the total death toll stood at 295 in the division including two ones in the last 24 hours.
In the last 24 hours till Saturday noon, the number of people affected in the southern region was 56 including 41 in Barisal. Of these 41, 33 were recorded in the metropolis. The total victims are 7,299, including 5,000 in the metropolis.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
65-day ban: 713 fishers to get rice at Dumuria
Gopalpur Poura budget announced
Two girls drown in Kishoreganj
Covid-19: 41 more people die, 1,063 more infected in 13 dists
Barishal Rickshaw-Van Driver Labour Union brought out a procession
Corona situation alarming in S region
Mentally-disabled man ‘commits suicide’ at Baraigram
Teachers of Mohammadpur Upazila in Magura formed a human chain


Latest News
Home Ministry to provide NID card services from now on
ACC seeks wealth info of former minister's private secretary
Younis Khan steps down as Pakistan batting coach
Fake FF's certificates scam: ACC sues Sonali Bank DGM
Naeem stars as Rupganj keep Premier League place intact
BUET admission test postponed
Press must not 'subvert' government, says Hong Kong leader
'World's happiest country' seeks migrants
Mohiuddin Ahmed laid to eternal rest
UGC asks public univs to reduce academic year
Most Read News
Budget analysis of FY21-22
Lovely monsoon turns into nightmare in Dhaka
Job expectations and self-employment
Schoolboy drowns at Kamalnagar
Covid-19 as ‘Destructive Creation’
16 teen gang members held in city
Pfizer vaccine administering begins
Fixtures confirmed, Tigers to depart on June 29
Modi hails Hasina for observing Int’l Yoga Day
Dhaka to remain cut off from 7 dists for 7 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft