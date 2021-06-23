Video
Wednesday, 23 June, 2021
Moscow heatwave breaks 120-year record

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

MOSCOW, June 22: Moscow has been hit by a historic heat wave this week, with temperatures reaching a 120-year record due to the effects of climate change, Russia's weather service said Tuesday.
On Monday the temperature in the Russian capital hit 34.7 degrees Celsius (94.5 degrees Fahrenheit), according to Roshydromet, matching the record for a June day hit in 1901.
The weather service, which has kept records since 1881, is forecasting temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday and Friday.
"The increase in temperatures recorded in Moscow for these days is unprecedented in 120 years," Roshydromet meteorologist Marina Makarova told AFP.
"This is because of global climate change."
The highest-ever recorded temperature in Moscow -- more than 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) -- was recorded in July 2010 when much of western Russia was hit by a massive heat wave and huge fires.
Russia's second city Saint Petersburg, some 600 kilometres (370 miles) northwest of Moscow, has also seen a heat wave this month, with temperatures hitting 34 degrees Celsius (93.2 degrees Fahrenheit), the highest since 1998.    -AFP


