Wednesday, 23 June, 2021, 7:15 AM
Press must not ‘subvert’ govt: HK leader Lam

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

HONG KONG, June 22: Media outlets in Hong Kong must not "subvert" the government, the city's leader said Tuesday, rejecting US criticism of recent action against a pro-democracy newspaper under a powerful new security law.
Last week, authorities froze the assets of Hong Kong's largest pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, using the national security law Beijing imposed on the city in 2020. Two of the paper's executives were charged with "collusion", a national security crime, over what police said were articles calling for international sanctions against China and Hong Kong's leaders.
"It's not a problem to criticise the Hong Kong government, but if there is an intent to organise activities to incite the subversion of the government then that is, of course, a different thing," Chief Executive Carrie Lam said when asked about Apple Daily and press freedom in the city.
Echoing other officials, Lam said the prosecution of Apple Daily was not an attack on "normal journalistic work" and that the paper was trying to undermine China's national security with its coverage. When asked by a reporter what the government's definition of normal journalistic work was, she replied: "I think you are in a better position to answer that question."
The United States was among multiple Western nations that criticised the police operation against Apple Daily, saying it undermined press freedoms as well as Hong Kong's reputation as a safe place to do business.
Apple Daily has been hit by a wave of resignations as authorities push to silence the outspoken tabloid and staff mull whether to leave or stay until the bitter end. On late Monday afternoon, Apple Daily's 1,000-odd staff got the news they had long expected given Hong Kong's hardening political climate: the 26-year-old paper was on its last legs.
The board had met that day and announced the paper was almost certainly going to close unless they found a way to unfreeze its assets, with a final decision to be made on Friday. Section heads then gathered staff and told them they could decide whether to resign immediately or stay until the final day -- whenever that might be -- according to three employees who were present.    -AFP


