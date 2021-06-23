Possibility of third front against BJP?

NEW DELHI, June 22: Leaders of several opposition parties including TMC, SP, AAP, RLD and the Left parties assembled at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in New Delhi on Tuesday to hold a meeting, amid the heightened speculation about the possibility of a third front against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

National Conference (NC) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, former Congress leader Sanjay Jha and former Janata Dal (United) leader Pavan Verma also came to participate in the meeting.

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, whose outfit Rashtra Manch organised the meeting, was among the first to arrive. He had asked Sharad Pawar to host the meeting, described as a gathering to "debate current events".

Eight political parties were present at the meeting. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, Majid Memon and Vandana Chauhan from Mr Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, RLD's Jayant Choudhary, Samawadi Party's Ghanshyam Tiwari and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Sushil Gupta were among those who attended.

Others at the gathering were retired Justice AP Shah, former ambassador KC Singh and lyricist Javed Akhtar. Senior lawyer KTS Tulsi, former chief election commissioner SY Qureshi and senior lawyer Colin Gonsalves skipped the meet.

With Pawar, one of India's most experienced politicians and a sharp negotiator, playing host, the meeting was projected by many as the first steps towards forming an opposition front to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP in the 2024 national election.

However, those associated with the event clarified that the gathering had nothing to do with putting together a Third Front.

"Yashwant Sinha heads the Rashtra Manch. He asked to meet with Mr Pawar. So the meeting is an initiative of the Rashtra Manch," said NCP leader Praful Patel.

Sources close to Sharad Pawar said neither he nor his party had put out any invitations. "This is a highly overrated and speculative meeting," they said.

