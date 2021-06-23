Medical coordinator denies responsibility in Maradona death

SAN ISIDRO, JUNE 22: The medical coordinator in charge of Diego Maradona's home treatment denied responsibility for his death when questioned on Monday by Argentine prosecutors, insisting her role was merely "administrative."

Nancy Forlini, 52, is the fourth of seven people under investigation for manslaughter to testify in the case that has gripped the country.

Like the three before her, she pointed the finger of responsiblity at Maradona's treating doctors.

The 1986 World Cup-winning captain died of a heart attack last November at the age of 60, just weeks after undergoing brain surgery for a blood clot.

"I never had access to the medical history made by the treating doctors," Forlini said in a written statement handed to prosecutors in San Isidro, a source close to the case told AFP.

Forlini exercised her right not to answer questions at the prosecutor's office on the outskirts of the capital Buenos Aires.

But her written statement claimed that her job was limited to managing the care prescribed by Maradona's general practitioner Leopoldo Luque and his psychiatrist Augustina Cosachev, both of whom are being investigated and are due to be interviewed later this week.

Prosecutors opened an investigation after a board of experts looking into Maradona's death found he had received inadequate care and was abandoned to his fate for a "prolonged, agonizing period". -AFP