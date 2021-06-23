Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 June, 2021, 7:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

UEFA refuses to light Munich stadium in rainbow colours for Germany-Hungary match

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

MUNICH, JUNE 22: UEFA on Tuesday rejected plans by the city of Munich to light the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours for the Germany-Hungary Euro 2020 match in support of the LGBT community and to protest at a law passed by the Hungarian government.
"UEFA is a politically and religiously neutral organisation," said European football's governing body in a statement ahead of Wednesday's match.
"Given the political context of this request -- a message aimed at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament -- UEFA must refuse."
UEFA'S stance quickly drew criticism from Germany's lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.
"We find it very disconcerting how UEFA deals with values that should generally be accepted in society," Markus Ulrich, a spokesman for Germany's Lesbian and Gay Association (LSVD), told AFP subsidiary SID.
"UEFA has not recognised the signs of the times -- and it is clear to see which side it is taking with its decision."
The mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter, had wanted the stadium in rainbow colours for the crucial Group F match to "send a visible sign of solidarity" with Hungary's LGBT community.
Hungary's right-wing government last week passed a law banning the "promotion" of homosexuality to minors, outlawing any educational programmes or material in which homosexuality is mentioned.
On Monday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto claimed that plans to light the Munich stadium in rainbow colours were "harmful and dangerous".
While UEFA have rejected the request for the day of the match, it has suggested alternative dates for June 28, which is Christopher Street Liberation Day, an annual celebration and demonstration held in various cities across Europe, or from July 3-9, the week of gay pride in Munich.
The last European Championship match in Munich takes place on July 2.
UEFA had previously opted not to take disciplinary action against Germany skipper Manuel Neuer for wearing a rainbow-coloured captain's armband.
Tensions are running high on and off the pitch.
Hungary need a win to have a chance of reaching the last 16, while hosts Germany know just a draw would secure a spot in the knockout phase.
An investigation into an allegedly homophobic banner and monkey noises at Hungary's first two Euro matches in Budapest was opened by UEFA on Sunday.
A UEFA source had previously told AFP that it would consider moving the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final to Budapest from London if the British government refuses to grant VIPs exemption from Covid-19 quarantine measures.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Medical coordinator denies responsibility in Maradona death
Germany eye last 16 with Portugal at risk of shock exit
Djokovic ready to be first among equals at Wimbledon
UEFA refuses to light Munich stadium in rainbow colours for Germany-Hungary match
Argentina, Chile through to Copa America quarter-final
Denmark 'unit' rides wave of emotion into Wales last-16 clash
South Africa win series against West Indies
India rock New Zealand in World Test final


Latest News
Home Ministry to provide NID card services from now on
ACC seeks wealth info of former minister's private secretary
Younis Khan steps down as Pakistan batting coach
Fake FF's certificates scam: ACC sues Sonali Bank DGM
Naeem stars as Rupganj keep Premier League place intact
BUET admission test postponed
Press must not 'subvert' government, says Hong Kong leader
'World's happiest country' seeks migrants
Mohiuddin Ahmed laid to eternal rest
UGC asks public univs to reduce academic year
Most Read News
Budget analysis of FY21-22
Lovely monsoon turns into nightmare in Dhaka
Job expectations and self-employment
Schoolboy drowns at Kamalnagar
Covid-19 as ‘Destructive Creation’
16 teen gang members held in city
Pfizer vaccine administering begins
Fixtures confirmed, Tigers to depart on June 29
Modi hails Hasina for observing Int’l Yoga Day
Dhaka to remain cut off from 7 dists for 7 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft