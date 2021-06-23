Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 June, 2021, 7:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Wembley to host more than 60,000 fans for Euro 2020 semis and final

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

LONDON, JUNE 22: More than 60,000 fans will be allowed to attend the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 at Wembley with attendance increased to 75 percent of capacity, the British government announced on Tuesday.
The matches will see the largest crowds assembled at a sporting event in Britain for more than 15 months, with numbers previously strictly limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.
All ticket holders at Wembley will need to follow a number of strict entry requirements, including having a negative Covid-19 test or proof of full vaccination.
There has been no announcement on the outcome of talks between the government, the Football Association and European football's governing body UEFA over a solution to allow up to 2,500 VIPs to attend the final on July 11 but a deal now appears more likely.
"We have worked extremely closely with UEFA and the FA to ensure rigorous and tight public health measures are in place whilst allowing more fans to see the action live," said culture and sport secretary Oliver Dowden. "The finals promise to be an unforgettable moment in our national recovery from the pandemic."
UEFA had stressed there were no plans to take the semi-finals or final away from Wembley, despite the stumbling block of quarantine-free travel, and president Aleksander Ceferin welcomed the announcement of the increased capacity.
"The last 18 months have taught us, both on and off the pitch, how integral fans are to the fabric of the game," said Ceferin. "This tournament has been a beacon of hope to reassure people that we are returning to a more normal way of life and this is a further step along that road."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman earlier gave an upbeat message on the issue of the VIP attendance but declined to confirm whether an agreement had already been reached with UEFA.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Medical coordinator denies responsibility in Maradona death
Germany eye last 16 with Portugal at risk of shock exit
Djokovic ready to be first among equals at Wimbledon
UEFA refuses to light Munich stadium in rainbow colours for Germany-Hungary match
Argentina, Chile through to Copa America quarter-final
Denmark 'unit' rides wave of emotion into Wales last-16 clash
South Africa win series against West Indies
India rock New Zealand in World Test final


Latest News
Home Ministry to provide NID card services from now on
ACC seeks wealth info of former minister's private secretary
Younis Khan steps down as Pakistan batting coach
Fake FF's certificates scam: ACC sues Sonali Bank DGM
Naeem stars as Rupganj keep Premier League place intact
BUET admission test postponed
Press must not 'subvert' government, says Hong Kong leader
'World's happiest country' seeks migrants
Mohiuddin Ahmed laid to eternal rest
UGC asks public univs to reduce academic year
Most Read News
Budget analysis of FY21-22
Lovely monsoon turns into nightmare in Dhaka
Job expectations and self-employment
Schoolboy drowns at Kamalnagar
Covid-19 as ‘Destructive Creation’
16 teen gang members held in city
Pfizer vaccine administering begins
Fixtures confirmed, Tigers to depart on June 29
Modi hails Hasina for observing Int’l Yoga Day
Dhaka to remain cut off from 7 dists for 7 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft