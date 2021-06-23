Naeem all-rounds as Rupganj escape relegation



Players of Legends of Rupganj celebrating after winning the match against Old DOHS to escape relegation from Dhaka premier division cricket league at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday. photo: FACEBOOK

Old DOHS vs Rupganj

Rupganj preferred to chase at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur and tied Old DOHS at 117 for seven from 18 overs, when the rain came and the revised target for Rupganj was set 122 runs from 18 overs, which they achieved keeping six wickets at hand and five balls remaining.

Earlier, Old DOHS had been struggling to score against Rupganj bowlers despite having a fifty from opener Anisul Islam Emon, who scored 51 runs from 39 balls. Mahmudul Hasan Joy (20), Alis Al Islam (20) and Rayan Rahman (12) were the next three DOHS batters to reach two digit figures.

Hossain Ali took three wickets for Rupganj while Captain Naeem Islam picked two.

Rupganj in reply, reached at 124 from 17.1 over losing four wickets. Mehedi Mahruf (30), Sabbir Rahman (30), Naeem (not out 27) and Azmir Ahmed (20) were the notable scorers.

Abdur Rashid took three wickets.

Naeem Islam named the Player of the Match for his all-round performance.

Beside Old DOHS, Partex Sporting Club were also relegated to the 1st Division.

In the other match of the day, Gazi Group Cricketers were at 74 for four from 12 overs when rain raid, and the match couldn't resume again, hence the points had been shared between Gazi Group and Prime Doleshwar.







In the battle of survival Legends of Rupganj relegated Old DOHS Sporting Club to the 1st Division. Rupganj won the crucial match by six wickets while the other match of the day between Gazi group Cricketers and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club washed away.Old DOHS vs RupganjRupganj preferred to chase at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur and tied Old DOHS at 117 for seven from 18 overs, when the rain came and the revised target for Rupganj was set 122 runs from 18 overs, which they achieved keeping six wickets at hand and five balls remaining.Earlier, Old DOHS had been struggling to score against Rupganj bowlers despite having a fifty from opener Anisul Islam Emon, who scored 51 runs from 39 balls. Mahmudul Hasan Joy (20), Alis Al Islam (20) and Rayan Rahman (12) were the next three DOHS batters to reach two digit figures.Hossain Ali took three wickets for Rupganj while Captain Naeem Islam picked two.Rupganj in reply, reached at 124 from 17.1 over losing four wickets. Mehedi Mahruf (30), Sabbir Rahman (30), Naeem (not out 27) and Azmir Ahmed (20) were the notable scorers.Abdur Rashid took three wickets.Naeem Islam named the Player of the Match for his all-round performance.Beside Old DOHS, Partex Sporting Club were also relegated to the 1st Division.In the other match of the day, Gazi Group Cricketers were at 74 for four from 12 overs when rain raid, and the match couldn't resume again, hence the points had been shared between Gazi Group and Prime Doleshwar.