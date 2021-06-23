Video
Wednesday, 23 June, 2021, 7:14 AM
Home Sports

Cook 'feels sorry' for England captain Root over rotation policy

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

SOUTHAMPTON, JUNE 22: Alastair Cook has expressed sympathy for Joe Root, his successor as England's Test captain, over a rotation policy he believes has left the current side "chasing their tail".
Several key players have been deliberately omitted from the eight Tests that England have played so far this year, meaning Root has repeatedly been denied his strongest XI.
The England and Wales Cricket Board have defended the system as a sensible response to the peculiar pressures of prolonged periods in the bio-secure bubbles needed for the international game to continue amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But with wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler having missed five Tests in a row, partly also as a result of his Indian Premier League commitments, many have questioned the policy's implementation, if not the motives behind it amid accusations it has been skewed in favour of white-ball cricket.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

