Six sports personalities receive MA Hamid Award  

Six sports personalities were given MA Hamid 'sonmonona' award for their recognition of great contribution for the development and expansion of the country's handball, said a Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) press release.

Youth and Sports Ministry's Senior Secretary Mohammad Akhter Hossain distributed the medals among the recipients through a programme held on Monday last evening at the national handball stadium in the city.

The recipients are organizers Hosne Ara Khanom and Farida Akter Begum, trainer Nazir Akter, referee Mohammad Motiur Rahman, two former players Jahanara Begum and Mong Sha Pru.

BHF general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor, BHF founding president Lieutenant colonel late MA Hamid's wife famed chess player Rani Hamid and BHF officials, were among others, present on the occasion.

BHF vice president Mohammad Hasan Ullah Khan Rana presided over the ceremony.

The BHF is named after the award of BHF's founding president late MA Hamid. -BSS

