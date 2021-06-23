Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 June, 2021, 7:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Australia\'s tour of Bangladesh 2021

All five T20i matches to take place in Dhaka

No formal immigration for Aussies, no outsider allowed in accommodating hotel

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108

Australia's tour of Bangladesh 2021111Sports Reporter22
All five T20i matches to take place in Dhaka

All five T20i matches to take place in Dhaka

Australia Cricket Team is slated for making their trip to Bangladesh in July-August this year to play a five-match bilateral T20i series against hosts. Cricket Australia (CA) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) reached few decisions to make the tour happen amidst Covid-19 threat.
Top seven Aussie players withdrew their names from Bangladesh trip but still CA imposed some strict conditions to travel in Bangladesh. BCB wanted to arrange five matches at two venues in Dhaka and Chattogram but CA prefers all matches in a single venue. BCB however, accepted CA's proposal to arrange all the matches at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.
Among the other measures, which will start as soon as the Australians land at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on June 29, as reported by Espncricinfo on Tuesday. As Cricket Australia (CA) informed the BCB that they didn't want the players to be in a hallroom inside the airport, the travelling party will have their passports processed separately, and they will not be facing the immigration authorities, claimed the report.
"The proper procedure of immigration and passport control will take place in the airport by following Covid-19 compliance measures," Jalal Yunus, the BCB media committee chairman, said.
"Maybe this would include their passport being processed separately, but it is what is usually done. They informed us that they don't want to enter a hallroom for the immigration. The passports will be returned to them following the immigration formalities."
There will also be tighter protocols in the hotel where both teams will be staying. The BCB is using the Pan Pacific Sonargaon in midtown Dhaka, where both West Indies and Sri Lanka stayed during their tours this year.
"It is the same bio-bubble that we had for West Indies and Sri Lanka," Yunus said. "(CA) asked us to address certain pockets in the hotel where outsiders were allowed, like some of the restaurants. Those will be closed during the course of the Australia tour."
The BCB has created bio-bubbles of varying sizes, since competitive cricket resumed in Bangladesh in October 2020. After seeing how Bangladesh hosted their two domestic tournaments, West Indies were impressed with their bio-bubble measures. The two tours, by West Indies and Sri Lanka, were held in Dhaka and Chattogram.
Sri Lanka, who came in May, had a bit of a scare ahead of the first ODI against Bangladesh but out of the three positive cases, two turned out to be false with only one player being diagnosed with Covid-19.
The BCB is currently holding the Dhaka Premier League T20s with a bio-bubble for all 12 teams and match officials staying in three separate hotels. The tournament hasn't had too many issues, with only a few days remaining for its conclusion.
Australia meanwhile will be travelling to Dhaka directly from the West Indies after their white-ball tour. This will be Australia's first visit to Bangladesh since their 2017 tour to play two Tests.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Medical coordinator denies responsibility in Maradona death
Germany eye last 16 with Portugal at risk of shock exit
Djokovic ready to be first among equals at Wimbledon
UEFA refuses to light Munich stadium in rainbow colours for Germany-Hungary match
Argentina, Chile through to Copa America quarter-final
Denmark 'unit' rides wave of emotion into Wales last-16 clash
South Africa win series against West Indies
India rock New Zealand in World Test final


Latest News
Home Ministry to provide NID card services from now on
ACC seeks wealth info of former minister's private secretary
Younis Khan steps down as Pakistan batting coach
Fake FF's certificates scam: ACC sues Sonali Bank DGM
Naeem stars as Rupganj keep Premier League place intact
BUET admission test postponed
Press must not 'subvert' government, says Hong Kong leader
'World's happiest country' seeks migrants
Mohiuddin Ahmed laid to eternal rest
UGC asks public univs to reduce academic year
Most Read News
Budget analysis of FY21-22
Lovely monsoon turns into nightmare in Dhaka
Job expectations and self-employment
Schoolboy drowns at Kamalnagar
Covid-19 as ‘Destructive Creation’
16 teen gang members held in city
Pfizer vaccine administering begins
Fixtures confirmed, Tigers to depart on June 29
Modi hails Hasina for observing Int’l Yoga Day
Dhaka to remain cut off from 7 dists for 7 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft