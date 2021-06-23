Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 June, 2021, 7:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mushi ruled out of DPL, doubtful for Zim tour

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Sports Reporter

Mushi ruled out of DPL, doubtful for Zim tour

Mushi ruled out of DPL, doubtful for Zim tour

Mushfiqur Rahim, the most consistent batter of Bangladesh and Abahani Limited skipper in ongoing Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League, is ruled out of the domestic tournament and is doubtful for the forthcoming Zimbabwe tour due to finger injury.
The wicketkeeper batsman sustained injury on his index finger on Monday during the match between Abahani and Gazi Group Cricketers. CT scan found fracture on the wounded spot that compelled the athlete to go for rest.
"CT scan had been done on Mushfiqur Rahim's hand this morning," BCB's Chief Physician Dr Debashish Chowdhury told journalists on Tuesday.
"The CT scan revealed a small hairline fracture on his index finger of the left hand. We advised him to go for a week rest and we'll review after the week. Since it's a hairline fracture, we are hopeful that it'll not take much time to recover," he added.
Bangladesh National Cricket Team will fly for Zimbabwe on June 29 to play one-off Test followed by three ODIs and four T20i matches. Mushi, who already applied to the BCB to skip the 20-over game, is now uncertain for the whole series.
BCB however, will wait for the last moment to get the most inform batter in the team, who named the ICC's Player of the Month for May 2021 for his batting brilliance. "We'll decide after reviewing one week later," Chowdhury outspoken regarding Mushi's availability during Zimbabwe tour.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Medical coordinator denies responsibility in Maradona death
Germany eye last 16 with Portugal at risk of shock exit
Djokovic ready to be first among equals at Wimbledon
UEFA refuses to light Munich stadium in rainbow colours for Germany-Hungary match
Argentina, Chile through to Copa America quarter-final
Denmark 'unit' rides wave of emotion into Wales last-16 clash
South Africa win series against West Indies
India rock New Zealand in World Test final


Latest News
Home Ministry to provide NID card services from now on
ACC seeks wealth info of former minister's private secretary
Younis Khan steps down as Pakistan batting coach
Fake FF's certificates scam: ACC sues Sonali Bank DGM
Naeem stars as Rupganj keep Premier League place intact
BUET admission test postponed
Press must not 'subvert' government, says Hong Kong leader
'World's happiest country' seeks migrants
Mohiuddin Ahmed laid to eternal rest
UGC asks public univs to reduce academic year
Most Read News
Budget analysis of FY21-22
Lovely monsoon turns into nightmare in Dhaka
Job expectations and self-employment
Schoolboy drowns at Kamalnagar
Covid-19 as ‘Destructive Creation’
16 teen gang members held in city
Pfizer vaccine administering begins
Fixtures confirmed, Tigers to depart on June 29
Modi hails Hasina for observing Int’l Yoga Day
Dhaka to remain cut off from 7 dists for 7 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft