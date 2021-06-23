

Mushi ruled out of DPL, doubtful for Zim tour

The wicketkeeper batsman sustained injury on his index finger on Monday during the match between Abahani and Gazi Group Cricketers. CT scan found fracture on the wounded spot that compelled the athlete to go for rest.

"CT scan had been done on Mushfiqur Rahim's hand this morning," BCB's Chief Physician Dr Debashish Chowdhury told journalists on Tuesday.

"The CT scan revealed a small hairline fracture on his index finger of the left hand. We advised him to go for a week rest and we'll review after the week. Since it's a hairline fracture, we are hopeful that it'll not take much time to recover," he added.

Bangladesh National Cricket Team will fly for Zimbabwe on June 29 to play one-off Test followed by three ODIs and four T20i matches. Mushi, who already applied to the BCB to skip the 20-over game, is now uncertain for the whole series.

BCB however, will wait for the last moment to get the most inform batter in the team, who named the ICC's Player of the Month for May 2021 for his batting brilliance. "We'll decide after reviewing one week later," Chowdhury outspoken regarding Mushi's availability during Zimbabwe tour.







