HC upholds death sentence for three

The High Court (HC) on Monday upheld death sentences given to three people including a suspended police constable in a case filed for the abduction and murder of fourth-grader Abu Sayeed in Sylhet on March 11 in 2015.

The convicts are suspended constable Ebadur Rahman Putul of the Sylhet Airport Police Station, a so-called RAB source Ataur Rahman Geda and Sylhet district Olama League General Secretary Nurul Islam Rakib. All three convicts are now in Kashmirpur jail. Victim Abu Sayeed, a nine-year-old schoolboy of Shah Mir Govt Primary School in Sylhet, was abducted by the convicts on March 11, 2015. They had demanded Tk 500,000 in ransom from his family.

A virtual HC bench of Justice Shahidul Karim and Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman delivered the verdict after hearing on the death references and appeals filed by the convicts against the lower court judgement.