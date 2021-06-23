Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 June, 2021, 7:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

US chalks out strategy for global vaccine sharing thru Covax

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Diplomatic Correspondent

The US administration has unveiled its strategy for global vaccine sharing through Covax, keeping Bangladesh's name in the list without mentioning any specific date.
Of the initial consignment of 25 million doses, approximately seven million doses will be shared with 17 Asian countries and entities including Bangladesh, it announced.
The first tranche included the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, but it was not immediately clear what the second tranche would comprise. AstraZeneca has yet to earn US authorization but is in use elsewhere.
"Approximately seven million doses will be shared in Asia covering countries and entities, including Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, the Maldives, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan, and the Pacific Islands," White House statement said on Monday.
The donation will complete Washington's initial pledge of 80 million doses from its own vaccine supply, made ahead of a vow to buy 500 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine for low-and middle-income nations, it said.
The vaccines being shared with Covax include 14 million for Latin America and the Caribbean, approximately 16 million to Asia including India and Bangladesh, and 10 million for Africa in coordination with the African Union.
While wealthy countries are ramping up vaccinations and returning to normal, Covid cases are surging elsewhere, including in South America and Africa. Less than one percent of Covid vaccine doses globally have been administered to people in low-income countries.
"The Biden administration's plan for sharing more Covid-19 vaccine doses globally will help end the pandemic faster and save lives," said Tom Hart, acting CEO of The One campaign to eradicate poverty and preventable disease.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC upholds death sentence for three
US chalks out strategy for global vaccine sharing thru Covax
Cops submit final report absolving Sharmin of any wrongdoing 
Legal notice to ministry seeks info on eavesdropping
Shorten academic year, reduce leaves
Nodi, six others of transnational human trafficking racket remanded   
Army Chief Gen Aziz Ahmed meets President Md Abdul Hamid
Administration to take stern action against lockdown violators


Latest News
Home Ministry to provide NID card services from now on
ACC seeks wealth info of former minister's private secretary
Younis Khan steps down as Pakistan batting coach
Fake FF's certificates scam: ACC sues Sonali Bank DGM
Naeem stars as Rupganj keep Premier League place intact
BUET admission test postponed
Press must not 'subvert' government, says Hong Kong leader
'World's happiest country' seeks migrants
Mohiuddin Ahmed laid to eternal rest
UGC asks public univs to reduce academic year
Most Read News
Budget analysis of FY21-22
Lovely monsoon turns into nightmare in Dhaka
Job expectations and self-employment
Schoolboy drowns at Kamalnagar
Covid-19 as ‘Destructive Creation’
16 teen gang members held in city
Pfizer vaccine administering begins
Fixtures confirmed, Tigers to depart on June 29
Modi hails Hasina for observing Int’l Yoga Day
Dhaka to remain cut off from 7 dists for 7 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft