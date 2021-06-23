US chalks out strategy for global vaccine sharing thru Covax

The US administration has unveiled its strategy for global vaccine sharing through Covax, keeping Bangladesh's name in the list without mentioning any specific date.

Of the initial consignment of 25 million doses, approximately seven million doses will be shared with 17 Asian countries and entities including Bangladesh, it announced.

The first tranche included the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, but it was not immediately clear what the second tranche would comprise. AstraZeneca has yet to earn US authorization but is in use elsewhere.

"Approximately seven million doses will be shared in Asia covering countries and entities, including Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, the Maldives, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan, and the Pacific Islands," White House statement said on Monday.

The donation will complete Washington's initial pledge of 80 million doses from its own vaccine supply, made ahead of a vow to buy 500 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine for low-and middle-income nations, it said.

The vaccines being shared with Covax include 14 million for Latin America and the Caribbean, approximately 16 million to Asia including India and Bangladesh, and 10 million for Africa in coordination with the African Union.

While wealthy countries are ramping up vaccinations and returning to normal, Covid cases are surging elsewhere, including in South America and Africa. Less than one percent of Covid vaccine doses globally have been administered to people in low-income countries.

"The Biden administration's plan for sharing more Covid-19 vaccine doses globally will help end the pandemic faster and save lives," said Tom Hart, acting CEO of The One campaign to eradicate poverty and preventable disease.










