Fake N95 Masks Supply To BSMMU

Cops submit final report absolving Sharmin of any wrongdoing 

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Court Correspondent

Police on Tuesday submitted the final report (seeking discharge) against Sharmin Jahan, the owner of Aparajita International and a former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League in a case filed over supplying fake N95 masks to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).
The hearing on the final report will be held on July 14 in the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Bakkar Siddiue, said GRO Nijamuddin Fakir.
Inspector Morshed Hasan Khan of the Detective Branch (DB) of police submitted the Final Report to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court as he did not find any allegation regarding the incident. BSMMU Proctor Prof Syed Mozaffar Ahmed filed the case on July 23 last year against Sharmin Jahan, a member of Awami League's Central Sub-Committee on Women and Children, with Shahbagh Police Station for allegedly supplying fake N95 masks to BSMMU
Following the case, Sharmin, an assistant registrar at Dhaka University Registrar's Office, was arrested from the capital's Shahbagh area on July 24.


