Wednesday, 23 June, 2021, 7:13 AM
Legal notice to ministry seeks info on eavesdropping

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Staff Correspondent

Ten Supreme Court lawyers have sent a legal notice to the ministry concerned seeking a reply on what steps the Bangladesh Telecommuni-cation Regulatory Authority (BTRC) took to prevent eavesdropping, as numerous private telephone conversations were leaked from 2013 to 2021.
Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir, head of Law Lab, a law firm famous for its research-based work in the legal area, severed the legal notice on behalf of the ten lawyers on Tuesday.
In the notice, the lawyers requested information in seven days, about what measures have taken on the eavesdropping. The ministry of posts, telecommunications and information technology, secretaries of its two divisions and chairman of BTRC have been asked to respond to the notice. If no reply is received within the time from the respondents, a writ petition will be filed with the High Court.
The 10 lawyers who served the legal notice are Rezowana Ferdouse, Uttam Kumar Banik, Shah Navila Kashphi, Farhad Ahmed Siddiky, Mohammad Noab Ali, Mohammed Ibrahim Khalil, Mustafizur Rahman, GM Muzahidur Rahman, Imrul Kayes and Eakramul Kabir.


