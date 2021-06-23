Video
Shorten academic year, reduce leaves

UGC suggests public univs to recover academic losses due to C-19

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Staff Correspondent

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has suggested a recovery guideline, asking public universities to shorten the academic year and cancel different leaves and holidays to make up for the study losses due to long closures amid the Covid-19 pandemic.  
The six-point guideline, signed by UGC Secretary Ferdous Zaman, was sent to the vice-chancellors and registrars of all public universities on Tuesday.
A meeting with the Ministry of Education, UGC and the vice-chancellors held on 31 May decided to formulate recovery guidelines considering the capacity and current situation of the public universities.
Education Minister Dipu Moni presided over the virtual meeting where Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury and UGC Chairman Prof Dr Kazi Shahidullah were present.
The recovery guideline includes acceptable reduction of the duration of conventional or existing academic year of the universities, reduction or cancellation of holidays like summer vacation, winter vacation and festival vacation to complete final examinations, classes, class tests, assignments and practical classes.
However, it has asked the authorities to maintain the existing duration of each class or lecture, even if the number of lectures needs to be reduced, and ensure that the entire syllabus is completed.
The guideline suggested considering reduction of the preparatory leave before examinations, leave between examinations, and inter-semester or year break in case of final examinations.
After making a recovery plan and getting it approved by the Academic Council, the approved academic calendar should be published on the university website for information of the students at the beginning of the academic year and all necessary steps should be taken to implement the academic calendar, the guideline said.


