Nodi, six others of transnational human trafficking racket remanded   

Nodi Akter, known by at least 10 different names to the victims, is one of the seven members of a transnational human trafficking racket.

Nodi was arrested on Monday night. She used to work as a coordinator with traffickers in India, Malaysia and UAE, according to a press release issued in this regard.

Police revealed this information, along with detailed identities of six other persons arrested. Her name is Jaya Aktar Jannat on Indian Adhar card, many also know her as Eti in the neighbouring country. Her passport name is Noorjahan, while she is known as Jolly in Satkhira border area, and Preety in Jashore border area. In Dubai she is known as Laila, the press release adds. Besides Bangla, she can speak Hindi, Arabic, Tamil, Malay and English.

She had close ties with the Bangladeshi traffickers arrested by Bengaluru police in India on May 27 in connection with the video clip of a 22-year-old woman being tortured and sexually assaulted, the release also mentions.

Nodi, 28, hails from Munshiganj and studied up to Class V. She got married to a 'top criminal' Rajib Hossain in 2005. In 2015, Nodi's husband died in 'crossfire,' according to the press release.







