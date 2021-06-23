Video
Administration to take stern action against lockdown violators

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Staff Correspondent

Government directed field officials and law enforcement agencies to take stern action against lockdown violators and those ignore the coronavirus health guidelines.
 Chair of the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khondokar Anwarul Islam gave the instruction to concerned officials of Khulna division and district administration, law enforcement agencies, health department, professional bodies and local elites at a virtual meeting on Monday night.
He also asked them to increase mobile court activities, stop plying intercity vehicles, not to allow entry and exit of any transport except essential good-laden trucks from one district to another in the area under lockdown.
Citing the role of great prophet Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH) during pandemic, he asked the officials to motivate Islamic scholars, imams and khatibs to discuss about use of face masks and sanitizer and maintaining social distancing during khutba in next three or four holy Jumma prayers.
Khulna divisional Commissioner Ismail Hossain, Deputy Inspector General of Khulna Range Police (DIG) Dr Khondokar Mohid Uddin, Divisional Director of DG Health Dr Rasheda Sultana, Khulna Press Club President S M Zahid Hossain, deputy commissioners, superintendent of police, civil surgeons, Awami League leaders and local elites among others, addressed the meeting. Members of the Coronavirus Prevention Management Committee of all 10 districts also attended the meeting.


