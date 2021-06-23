5-km pipe for 246-km-long oil pipeline arrives in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM Jun 22: The pipes of only 5 kilometers for 246-km long Chattogram-Dhaka oil pipeline project arrived at Chattogram Port in the first week of the current month.

But the pipes are yet to be unloaded due to bad weather for the last few days. According to BPC sources, those pipes may be unloaded in the next week. The sources further said the remaining pipes of the project are expected to arrive in Chattogram by November next. The BPC sources said after unloading the pipes, the installation programme will begin.

The shipment of those pipes from China had been badly affected due to COVID-19 pandemic. The pipes were scheduled to arrive in March last. But due to corona pandemic they pipes could not be shipped in due time. So, the installation of those pipes has been delayed unnecessarily.

The state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) had taken the project of 220-kilometre pipeline, for supplying fuel oil from Chattogram to Dhaka in an attempt to check pilferage and ensure its quick supply.

The project was taken up involving an amount of taka 27 billion to carry imported and refined petroleum from the port city Chattogram to Dhaka.

The project is expected to be completed by December 2022 next. Presently, from Godnail and Fatullah in Narayanganj, oil tankers usually transport oil through waterways to the depots in the country's northern areas including Baghabari (Pabna), Chilmari (Kurigram) and north-western Chachna Bazar (Sunamganj).

The 237.71-km 16-inch diameter pipeline will be installed from BPC's Chattogram tank terminal at Padma Oil Installations at Patenga to Godnail tank terminal in Narayanganj.

Besides, the state-run Petroleum Corporation will install another 8.29-km 10-inch diameter pipeline from Godnail to Fatullah in Narayanganj to carry oil.

Another 59.23-km 8-inch diameter pipeline from Cumilla to Chandpur will also be set up to supply oil to Chandpur areas later on. The oil transportation pipeline will be secure as it will be three-LPE (Layer Extruded Polyethylene Coating) coated pipeline.

Once the pipeline is installed, it would help cut time in oil delivery to end-users, traffic congestion and accidents during transportation and other unforeseen bottlenecks like natural disasters and strike. The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), the government's highest economic policy-making body, approved the pipeline project in October in 2019. BPC sources further said, Dhaka and its adjacent areas consume nearly two million tonnes of oil a year. Some 200 oil tankers are used to transport nearly 90 percent of oil through waterways.

Currently, Bangladesh depends on coastal tankers, railway wagons and tank-lorries to carry refined oils to end-users after import from global suppliers into Chattogram depots as it has no major oil- carrying pipeline. Small barges, mostly owned by the private sector, also carry petroleum products on various river routes. The BPC imports nearly 1.3 million tonnes of crude oil and 5.2 million tonnes of refined oil annually to meet the total consumption of the country. Besides, different natural gas fields and private fractionation plants supply around 0.30 million tonnes of petroleum products.

BPC observed that an amount of Tk 1.50 billion would be saved annually as transportation cost and by checking pilferage during transportation through railway and waterways.





