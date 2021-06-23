Video
Three win TIB Award

‘Govt control makes investigative journalism wither’

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), Bangladesh chapter of international anti-graft watchdog, on Tuesday named its 'Special Investigative Journalism during Covid-19 Award, 2020' to three winners selected from three categories by the jury board the TIB formed.
The names of the awardees were announced at a virtual discussion meeting titled 'The Challenges and Steps in Investigative Journalism during Covid-19' organized by TIB.
Of the awardees, Daily Chattagram Pratidin's Staff Reporter Abu Ryhan Tanin won the award in local print or online media category, online portal Sarabangla's Senior Correspondent Saikat Bhowmik got it in national print or online media category and Ekattor Television's Special Correspondent Mufti Parvez Nadir Reza won it on electronic media category.
Abu Ryhan Tanin received the award for his report 'Lack of ICU facilities for Covid patients in Chittagong' while Saikat Bhowmik received for his series report on 'JKG Healthcare Covid-19 test scam' and Parvez Nadir Reza was awarded for his report which exposed that manufacturers were using toxic chemicals like methanol in hand sanitizers.
Disclosing the names of awardees, TIB's Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said that each of the winners will be given a certificate, a crest and Tk 1.25 lakh from the authority.
While addressing the discussion meeting, speakers claimed that investigative journalism has become critical in the country due to political unwillingness and different laws the government enacted for controlling journalism and hiding information. "The reports during pandemic were focused more on number of cases and deaths rather than on graft in health sector," veteran journalist Afsan Chowdhury said while addressing the event.
He said, "Investigative journalism has declined during the pandemic. Instead of news on corruption, more reports were prepared on the infection and death numbers. Corruption and looting are still going on. Reports should be focused on finding out how and why these are happening."
TIB's Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said there are two challenges in investigative journalism - internal and external.
Journalist's ethics, skills and not getting influenced by anything falls under internal challenges while the external challenges are dealing with different political contexts. For example - the Digital Security Act (DSA) has been abused at various times, for which a journalist protection policy is also needed, he added.


