Momen urges NAM for lasting solution to Palestinian crisis

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday called upon Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to initiate concrete actions for achieving a lasting solution to the Palestinian crisis.

He called for immediate action to hold Israel accountable for its flagrant violations of international laws, norms and principles.

The Foreign Minister made the call while addressing an extraordinary meeting of the NAM Committee on Palestine held on Tuesday, a Foreign Ministry release said.

Momen expressed deep concern over the recent violation of ceasefire and indiscriminate attacks carried out by the Israeli forces on the innocent Palestinians.

"Failure of the international community to resolve the Palestinian crisis has led to a protracted situation in the Middle East," the Foreign Minister said.

Recalling the unflinching support expressed by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for the just struggle of the Palestinian people, the Foreign Minister reiterated Bangladesh's solidarity and continued commitment in support of the inalienable rights of the Palestinians to self-determination, independence, statehood and sovereignty.

"NAM's support to the ongoing investigation by the International Criminal Court is of utmost importance," he added. He called upon NAM to redouble its efforts for a just, durable and peaceful solution to this lingering crisis.

Foreign Minister urged the NAM to ensure adequate assistance for meeting the urgent humanitarian needs of the Palestinians including their need for COVID-19 vaccines.

Momen participated in the Ministerial meeting of the NAM Committee on Palestine convened on Tuesday afternoon.








