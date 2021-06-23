Business Events

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem meets Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association President Faruque Hassan at the latter's office in Dhaka on Tuesday. During the meeting Faruque Hassan sought the support of the Bangladesh High Commission in London in realising arrear export proceeds from some British brands.Community Bank Bangladesh Chairman and Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed BPM (Bar) presiding over its 24th Board Meeting held at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka recently. Managing Director and CEO Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Directors, Independent Directors, officials are also attend in the meeting. During the meeting important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and different agenda of the bank. photo: Bank