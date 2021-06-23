

GP ties up with 3 skill boosters for GP Accelerator 3.0

Signed on Sunday at the GP House, under the partnership these three startups have joined hands with GP to deliver GP Accelerator 3.0, the twelve-month long programme connects the whole of Bangladesh together through national outreach and design thinking boot camps finding the best homegrown startups and matching them with the resources and support to build a strong local foundation and equipping them to scale by raising investments, entering new markets and forging business networks.

The consortium of the three partners will deliver a whole new programme that supports the "global-first" Bangladeshi startups during the times of Covid and beyond, says a press release.

GP Accelerator has been at the forefront of GP's innovation and digital transformation agenda. Since its inception in 2015, GP Accelerator has supported 44 startups, including Sheba.XYZ, Barikoi, Doctorkoi, Dhakacast, Cramstack etc.

The redesigned programme will help startups unlock GP's most coveted assets such as distribution channels, push for 10x growth throughout the duration of the programme and raise a significant amount of growth capital to speed up talent and market acquisition in the region.

On behalf of GP, Abul Kasem Mohiuddin Al-Amin, Chief Procurement Officer signed the agreement in the presence of Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital and Strategy Officer, Kazi Mahboob Hassan, Chief Business Officer, and Farhana Islam, Head of Innovation; whereas Mustafizur Rahman Khan (Founder & CEO, Upskill) signed on behalf of the consortium in the presence of the consortium representatives including Minhaz Anwar (Chief StoryTeller, BetterStories Ltd) and Ivdad Ahmed Khan Mojlish (Co-founder & Managing Director, LightCastle Partners).

Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital and Strategy Officer of GP said, "We are delighted to bring back the GP Accelerator at a time when innovators, founders, and entrepreneurs need us the most.

"During its five-year journey, GP Accelerator has charted a remarkable legacy for Bangladesh's innovation and digital ecosystem and we are excited to see it being multiplied by our partners and others entering this arena.

"As we join hands today with the converged efforts of three significant players in the field, we seek to take our offer to a whole new height by opening up our assets and resources to Bangladeshi founders who aim to solve problems for the society and take on both local and global markets".

On behalf of the consortium, Minhaz Anwar (Chief StoryTeller, BetterStories) said, "Startups in Bangladesh have emerged as a critical economic contributor, as they employ at least 1.5 million people directly and indirectly in Bangladesh and help mobilize more than USD 300 million in global investments.

"We are delighted to be able to join forces and continue to look for the best of the founders to support through the ambitious new program: GP Accelerator 3.0."





