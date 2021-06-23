|
Singer Eid Campaign gives 100pc discount on 500 fridges
|
Country's leading consumer electronics and home appliances company, Singer Bangladesh Limited has recently launched a special campaign titled ''Singer Eid Anondo Offer'' considering the need of Refrigerators for consumers during Eid ul Azha.
Under this campaign, forty-five refrigerator or freezer buyers have got 100% discount against their purchase so far. It means they got their Refrigerators absolutely free of cost. A total of 500 refrigerator buyers will be getting this 100% discount during this campaign.
In addition to this, thirty-six refrigerator buyers have won free products like Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, Microwave Ovens and Grinders through daily coupon draw. A single refrigerator buyer is eligible to get both 100% discount on the refrigerators or freezer that he has bought as well as to win those products for free.
Besides, customers can avail a discount up to Tk 15,000/=, by exchanging an used refrigerator while purchasing a side by side refrigerator. In order to ease consumers' financial management, SINGER is offering a minimum of Tk 2,000/= as monthly installment to take a refrigerator at home.
SINGER has got a huge range of refrigerators and freezers that includes side by side, no-frost, direct cool, visi cooler refrigerators totaling more than 40 models. Ten years of compressor warranty is being offered with these products.