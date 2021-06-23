

ADR important for achieving achieve SDG- 16: Speakers

Speakers from home and abroad representing academicians, business leaders, the legal fraternity and Non Government Organisations resolved this in a nutshell while taking part at an webinar on ''How ADR Can Achieve SDG-16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

The speakers at the webinar organized by Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC), the country's only ADR institution, on Tuesday, also suggested that the ADR mechanisms are now vital and inseparable justice options.

Chairman of the BIAC Board Mahbubur Rahman, who is also President of International Chamber of Commerce-Bangladesh, in his closing remarks said: "In our country justice-seekers tussle with some economic, social and institutional barriers in accessing formal judicial system.

Mahbubur Rahman also stressed on the need of an institution like BIAC to promote local businesses as well as to invite more Foreign Direct Investment for overall development of the country's economy while we are graduating to a Developing Country by the year 2026. In his Welcome Address Chief Executive Officer of BIAC Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali insisted on effective and executable justice delivery system and said that access to justice is denied owing to high cost and inordinate delay in litigation. He maintained that ADR can be a regulatory parallel to the judicial system. Ali categorised that ADR mechanisms are now vital and inseparable justice options which provide critical pathways to justice, though they often receive insufficient attention from policymakers, justice sector professionals and legal practitioners.

Mamun Chowdhury, Senior Partner of Accord Chambers and Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh, panellist Dr. M. Mahfuzul Haque, Assistant Professor, South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG), North South University, Dhaka, Dr. Haque opined. Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan (Jun), Secretary General & Director, Japan Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Managing Director, New Vision Solutions Ltd., Dhaka, Barrister SK Jenefa K Jabbar, Director, Human Rights and Legal Aid Services, Social Compliance and Safeguarding, Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee (BRAC), Gowree Gokhale, Partner, Nishith Desai Associates, Mumbai, India, Barrister Suhan Khan FCIArb, Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh and Managing Partner, Accord Chambers, Dhaka, spoke among other at the webinar moderated by BIAC Director M A Akmall Hossain Azad.























Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) is the key in the pursuit to achieve United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)-16, ensuring access to justice is a crucial component for peace, justice and strong institutions.Speakers from home and abroad representing academicians, business leaders, the legal fraternity and Non Government Organisations resolved this in a nutshell while taking part at an webinar on ''How ADR Can Achieve SDG-16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.The speakers at the webinar organized by Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC), the country's only ADR institution, on Tuesday, also suggested that the ADR mechanisms are now vital and inseparable justice options.Chairman of the BIAC Board Mahbubur Rahman, who is also President of International Chamber of Commerce-Bangladesh, in his closing remarks said: "In our country justice-seekers tussle with some economic, social and institutional barriers in accessing formal judicial system.Mahbubur Rahman also stressed on the need of an institution like BIAC to promote local businesses as well as to invite more Foreign Direct Investment for overall development of the country's economy while we are graduating to a Developing Country by the year 2026. In his Welcome Address Chief Executive Officer of BIAC Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali insisted on effective and executable justice delivery system and said that access to justice is denied owing to high cost and inordinate delay in litigation. He maintained that ADR can be a regulatory parallel to the judicial system. Ali categorised that ADR mechanisms are now vital and inseparable justice options which provide critical pathways to justice, though they often receive insufficient attention from policymakers, justice sector professionals and legal practitioners.Mamun Chowdhury, Senior Partner of Accord Chambers and Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh, panellist Dr. M. Mahfuzul Haque, Assistant Professor, South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG), North South University, Dhaka, Dr. Haque opined. Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan (Jun), Secretary General & Director, Japan Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Managing Director, New Vision Solutions Ltd., Dhaka, Barrister SK Jenefa K Jabbar, Director, Human Rights and Legal Aid Services, Social Compliance and Safeguarding, Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee (BRAC), Gowree Gokhale, Partner, Nishith Desai Associates, Mumbai, India, Barrister Suhan Khan FCIArb, Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh and Managing Partner, Accord Chambers, Dhaka, spoke among other at the webinar moderated by BIAC Director M A Akmall Hossain Azad.