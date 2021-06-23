Video
ADR important for achieving achieve SDG- 16: Speakers

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Correspondent

Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) is the key in  the  pursuit  to  achieve  United  Nations'  Sustainable Development  Goal  (SDG)-16,  ensuring  access  to  justice  is  a  crucial  component  for peace, justice and strong institutions.
Speakers from home and abroad representing academicians, business leaders, the legal fraternity and Non Government Organisations  resolved this in a nutshell while taking part at an webinar on ''How ADR Can Achieve SDG-16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.
The  speakers at the webinar organized by Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC), the country's only ADR institution, on Tuesday, also suggested that the ADR  mechanisms  are  now  vital  and  inseparable  justice  options.  
Chairman of the BIAC Board Mahbubur Rahman, who is also President of International Chamber  of  Commerce-Bangladesh,  in  his  closing  remarks  said: "In  our  country justice-seekers tussle with some economic, social and institutional barriers in accessing formal  judicial  system.  
Mahbubur Rahman also stressed on the need of an institution like  BIAC  to  promote  local  businesses  as  well  as  to  invite more Foreign  Direct Investment for overall development of the country's economy while we are graduating to a Developing Country by the year 2026.  In  his  Welcome  Address  Chief  Executive  Officer  of  BIAC  Muhammad  A.  (Rumee)  Ali insisted  on  effective  and  executable  justice  delivery  system  and  said  that  access  to justice is denied owing to high cost and inordinate delay in litigation. He maintained that ADR  can  be  a  regulatory  parallel  to  the  judicial  system.  Ali  categorised  that  ADR mechanisms are now vital and inseparable justice options which provide critical pathways  to  justice,  though  they  often  receive  insufficient  attention  from  policymakers, justice sector professionals and legal practitioners.
Mamun Chowdhury, Senior Partner of Accord Chambers and Advocate, Supreme Court of  Bangladesh, panellist  Dr.  M.  Mahfuzul  Haque,      Assistant  Professor,  South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG), North South University, Dhaka,  Dr. Haque opined. Tareq  Rafi Bhuiyan  (Jun),  Secretary  General    &  Director,  Japan  Bangladesh  Chamber of  Commerce  and  Managing  Director,  New  Vision  Solutions  Ltd.,  Dhaka, Barrister  SK  Jenefa  K  Jabbar,  Director,  Human  Rights  and  Legal  Aid  Services,  Social Compliance  and  Safeguarding,  Bangladesh  Rural  Advancement  Committee  (BRAC), Gowree  Gokhale,  Partner,  Nishith  Desai  Associates,  Mumbai,  India, Barrister Suhan Khan FCIArb, Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh and Managing Partner,  Accord  Chambers,  Dhaka, spoke among other at the webinar moderated by BIAC Director M  A  Akmall  Hossain  Azad.


