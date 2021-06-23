Video
Exciting discount on payment thru bKash to online food vendors

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Business Desk

Amid this pandemic, bKash brings opportunity for food lovers to order online and avail up to Taka 200 discount at Shohoz food and HungryNaki and up to Taka 210 at foodpanda.
From 16th June, customers are availing10% instant cashback up to Taka 200 on bKash payment at Shohoz food. Any customer can get maximum Taka 100 per transaction and avail the offer twice during the campaign period.
Customer needs to make a minimum payment of Taka 300 through bKash app or payment gateway to enjoy the cashback offer at Shohzfood. The offer will be valid till 25th July, 2021, says a press release.
In addition, customers can enjoy 10% instant cashback up to Taka 200 on bKash payment at HungryNaki. Any customer can get maximum Taka 100 per transaction and avail the offer twice during the campaign period. Customer needs to make a minimum payment of Taka 250 through bKash app or payment gateway to enjoy the cashback offer at HungryNaki. This offer will also be valid till 25th July, 2021.
Besides these, customers are enjoying discount up toTaka 210 on three food orders at foodpanda. During this campaign, any customer can getup to Taka 70 discount on each order of minimum Taka 130 by using the code FPBKASH70. There is also a discount up to Taka 50 on groceries of minimum Taka 500 which can be availed by using the code FPBKASH50.These offers will be valid till 30thJune, 2021.
bKash payment at Shohoz food, HungryNaki or food panda requires a few simple steps. To make payment, customers have to add their bKash account details to the list of saved payment methods. Once their account details have been added to the desired food delivery platform, they are free to go cashless whenever they wish.


