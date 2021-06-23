

City Bank promotes Zabid Iqbal as DMD

Prior to joining City Bank, Zabid Iqbal was the Deputy CEO of Kathmandu-based Nepal Bangladesh Bank, a joint venture between IFIC Bank Bangladesh and Nepalese investors.

He started his career in 1998 with AB Bank as a Probationary Officer. He held various senior roles at HSBC Bank in Bangladesh and Hong Kong, including Head of Wholesale Credit-Bangladesh and Senior Credit Approver-Hong Kong, overseeing large credit approvals of a few Asia-Pacific countries.

He also worked for Commercial Bank of Ceylon, American Express Bank and Dhaka Bank in senior roles in Corporate Banking, Credit Risk and Credit Administration. He has more than 23 years of banking experience.

Zabid Iqbal is an MBA from IBA, University of Dhaka and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from CFA Institute of USA.













