Wednesday, 23 June, 2021, 7:11 AM
Stocks fall on profit taking

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) declined and the indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) ended mixed on Tuesday as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell by 19.67 points or 0.32 percent to 6105.73. Two other indices also ended lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, slumped 15.19 points to at 2,205.70 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) plunged 1.26 points to 1,304.31 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE fell to Taka 20175.679 million, which was Taka 20434.830 million at the previous session of the week. Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 373 issues traded, 179 declined, 156 advanced and 38 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Pioneer Insurance was the most-traded stock with shares, followed by Beximco, Malek Spinning, NFML and Orion Pharma.  Malek Spinning was the day's top gainer while Prime Life was the worst loser.
 The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended day flat with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained 2.60 points to settle at 17,765.14, but the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) closed the day with losing 0.59 point to close at 10,688.94..
 Of the issues traded, 154 declined, 130 advanced and 32 remained unchanged on the CSE.  The port city's bourse traded 3.64 crore shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Taka 102.60 crore.


