Wednesday, 23 June, 2021, 7:11 AM
Samsung, ICE Today launch cooking contest

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Business Desk

With Eid-ul-Adha right around the corner, Samsung Bangladesh and ICE Today magazine have introduced 'Food For Thought' - a wonderful opportunity for all the kitchen captains to showcase their cooking food-decoration and photography skills.
'Food For Thought' is basically a food-photography contest, where Samsung users can participate via Facebook and Instagram, says a press release.
One simply has to capture a mouthwatering photograph of the special Eid dishes cooked by them and upload it from their profile using the hashtag -  #shotonsamsungforicetoday. The top 2 scrumptious dishes will be featured on ICE Today magazine's next Eid special issue!
The contest has already begun and will continue till June 25, 2021. Find the best light on the tabletop, set the focus right, and - click! Also, don't forget to tag Samsung and ICE Today in the post with the caption, name of the dish, model of the Samsung device that was used to snap your creative recipe, and use the hashtag #shotonsamsungforicetioday.


