BB asks non-bank financial bodies to beef up cyber security

Bangladesh Bank has directed all non-bank financial institutions (FIs) to ensure cyber security amid the growing risks of Cyber attacks.

The central bank's Financial Institutions and Markets Department issued a letters on Monday in this regard and sent it to Chief Executives and Managing Directors of all financial institutions.

According to the directive issued on non-bank financial institutions operating in the country, it has emphasized on cyber security monitoring and vigilance by all non-bank financial institutions operating in Bangladesh.

It said every non-bank financial institution should have a cyber security management team which should present the overall status of the organization related to ICT security and system backup at regular management meetings.

According to circular non-bank financial institutions should collect overall ledgers, databases and backups at least at the end of each working day to ensure that they are properly maintained in accordance with the guidelines.

In addition, the 'Guidelines on ICT Security for Banks and Non-Bank Financial institutions' introduced in 2005 and later revised in 2010 and 2015, is working to effectively and efficiently addressing the IT risks of banks and financial institutions.

Every non-bank financial institution must ensure compliance with the institution, it said.







