Wednesday, 23 June, 2021, 7:11 AM
Telenor, Axiata to merge Malaysian telecoms units

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114

OSLO, June 22: The Norwegian and Malaysian telecoms groups Telenor and Axiata said Monday they would merge their Malaysian operations into a group worth around $12 billion.
Celcom, which is owned by Axiata and Digi, owned by Telenor, would form a company whose name was not immediately revealed and in which each parent group would hold a stake of 33.1 percent, a statement said.
The remaining shares are to be listed on the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange.
Excluding savings to be made through the merger, the new company is estimated to have a market capitalisation "of close to 50 billion ringgit" or $12 billion, the statement said.
It is expected to serve 19 million clients and make a net annual profit of 1.9 billion ringgit on 12.4 billion in sales.    -AFP


