Wednesday, 23 June, 2021, 7:11 AM
BB to phase out LIBOR mechanism by year end

Published : Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has fixed a fresh reference rate for short term trade financing ahead of the phasing out from the London Interbank Operating Rate (LIBOR) globally after December 31, 2021.
The central bank issued a circular in this regard on Monday allowing banks to charge 3.5 per cent per annum on top of the reference rate for discounting or early payment of export bills. Besides in case of  3.5-per cent plus reference rate, banks have been allowed to charge up to 2.5 per cent on risk free reference rate.
In case of financing in US dollars for instance, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), developed by the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) of New York, would be considered as a reference rate.
On June 17, the SOFR was 0.05 per cent while the rate was 1.54 on January 2, 2020. The new rate can be used alongside LIBOR financing until the complete phase out from LIBOR in December 2021. Currently, banks are allowed to charge six-month LIBOR plus 3.50 per annum against short term trade financing. The BB circular has relaxed the six-month fixed tenure by allowing flexibility depending on the credit period for financing.
In absence of tenure-linked rate like three-month, six-month, relative rate can be compounded in advance to calculate the effective benchmark rate for the specified tenure, as per the circular. The circular also allowed the Islamic Shariah-based benchmark rate for Shariah-base finance. The policy will be applicable for permissible usance of import under supplier's or buyer's credit.
In case of import finance, where the forward looking benchmark rate with tenure-link is absent, the relative rate applied as the benchmark rate for import finance can be compounded in arrears to calculate the effective interest for the tenure of credit, the circular noted.
In case of the necessity for phasing out of LIBOR, the respective benchmark rate may be applied during the credit period as per mutual understanding with the lenders concerned.
In addition, the banks must refrain from arranging LIBOR-tag financing when the global discourse is published with regards to the deadline for its usability.
An official of the central bank said that the Bangladesh Bank had issued the circular in consultation with stakeholders to implement the policy before the phase out of LIBOR.
Introduced in 1984 by the British Bankers Association (BBA), LIBOR has been serving as a key benchmark for short-term (overnight to one year) interest rates worldwide. The rate is used for an estimated $3 trillion dollars in financing.
The UK Financial Conduct Authority has taken an initiative not to publish the LIBOR rate after 2021 after a wide range of misuses of the rate by different means were revealed.
The world's lenders, including banks and other financial institutions, use LIBOR as the benchmark reference for determining interest rates for various debt instruments, including trade financing.
According to the United States Federal Reserve (USFR) and regulators in the United Kingdom, LIBOR will be phased out by June 30, 2023, and will be replaced by the Secured Overnight Financing Rate.


